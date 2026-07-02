Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 02, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:45 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

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The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEU ASG BMN (2) BNZ CKF D3E HGO IMU LMG MM1 MPK MRT

AEU ATOMIC EAGLE LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $0.41

Shaw and Partners rates ((AEU)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners retains a Buy rating for Atomic Eagle with a $1.40 target price following recent corporate discussions regarding its project portfolio.

Ongoing negotiations with the Niger Government for a potential resumption of the written-off Madaouela uranium project present very significant structural option value if successfully finalised.

The core operational focus continues to target resource expansions at the Muntanga uranium asset in Zambia where approvals for environmental assessments and resettlement plans have significantly de-risked the development pathway.

Recent exploration drilling results are seen as highly encouraging and indicate a strong possibility of doubling the current resource baseline to support a larger operational footprint.

The analyst expects upcoming exploration news flow and systematic resource updates to act as clear near-term investment catalysts.

This report was published on June 30, 2026.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.99

If AEU meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 241% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.51.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.75

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis retains a Buy rating for Autosports Group with a $2.45 target price following a reduced earnings outlook.

FY26–FY28 EPS estimates are downgraded by –15% to –26% driven by weaker gross profit margins from discounting excess internal combustion engine inventory, slower topline growth, and higher interest costs.

Record order intake has been supported by strong battery electric vehicle demand, with these vehicles increasing to more than 40% of orders in April.

Limited near-term stock availability is expected to weigh on margins before supply constraints normalise into FY27 as the order bank converts.

The investment thesis centres on an attractive valuation, as the share price is already seen reflecting a significant portion of macro uncertainty.

This report was published on July 1, 2026.

Target price is $2.45 Current Price is $1.75 Difference: $0.7

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.20 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.62.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 8.80 cents and EPS of 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.78.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BMN BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $3.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BMN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Bannerman Energy with a $5.80 target price following a broader company update.

The analyst notes the business retains a robust balance sheet featuring $69.9m in net cash to support ongoing developmental activities.

Early-stage enterprise valuation metrics screen attractively relative to the underlying net asset value of the broader project portfolio.

Commercial progression remains heavily tethered to advancing the core uranium operational footprint towards a formal final investment decision.

Sustained momentum across the broader nuclear energy macro environment provides a highly constructive backdrop for future pricing scenarios, the report concludes.

This report was published on June 29, 2026.

Target price is $5.80 Current Price is $3.25 Difference: $2.55

If BMN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $4.92, suggesting upside of 55.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources