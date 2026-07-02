Motorola razr fold ushers in a bold new era of foldables

PR NewsWire | Jul 02 2026

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Motorola’s first book-style foldable leads its most advanced lineup yet, joined by the razr 70 ultra and the Swarovski®-adorned motorola signature, crafted for performance, creativity, and style.

SYDNEY, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile communications leader Motorola today announced the Australian launch of a new era of mobile design, headlined by the motorola razr fold, Motorola’s first book-style foldable smartphone. Joining it is the motorola razr 70 ultra and the newest additions to the Brilliant Collection – the motorola signature and moto buds 2 plus with crystals by Swarovski® in PANTONE Violet Indigo.

Together, these launches mark a significant milestone for Motorola in Australia. The motorola razr fold redefines productivity and play, marking a new era for razr and foldables. It delivers an industry-leading rear camera system awarded the DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence[1], versatile multi-tasking with expansive dual displays and one of the largest batteries available in any foldable on the market[2].

The motorola razr 70 ultra boasts powerhouse performance, a pro-grade triple 50MP camera system[6] with AI-powered features, long-lasting battery and a full access external display. Completing the lineup, the motorola signature and moto buds 2 plus make their debut in PANTONE Violet Indigo, finished with Swarovski crystals, as the latest expression of Motorola’s Brilliant Collection.

Praveena Raman, Head of Motorola ANZ, said: "The motorola razr fold is a landmark moment for Motorola in Australia. We are fulfilling a growing consumer need for a device that goes beyond communication and truly keeps pace with every part of modern life. Beyond being our first book-style foldable smartphone, it’s a device that genuinely adapts to how people live, work and create, setting a new standard for what a foldable can do."

"With the motorola razr 70 ultra, we continue to push the boundaries of what a flip phone can be, delivering flagship performance in a refined, compact form. We’re also expanding our commitment to premium craftsmanship with our Brilliant Collection series, introducing editions of the motorola signature and moto buds 2 plus with crystals by Swarovski, reinforcing our belief that technology should do more than just perform; it should be a tool of self-expression."



Image: motorola razr fold in PANTONE Blackened Blue and PANTONE Lily White

Introducing the motorola razr fold: The gold standard in foldable photography

Motorola has long been known for rethinking the traditional smartphone experience, from pioneering the iconic razr flip phone to redefining the foldable category. Now with the introduction of its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, the motorola razr fold, Motorola is effortlessly bridging work and play in one elegant, meticulously designed package.

With an adaptive, book-style design, the motorola razr fold delivers a powerful productivity experience without compromising on mobility. It features a strikingly slim 6.6" external display that transforms into a spacious 8.1" 2K LTPO canvas when unfolded. It’s built for productivity, creativity and next-level entertainment. Showcasing the brightest interior display of any foldable, it offers a truly immersive experience for whatever you create or consume. Plus, it’s the only foldable with Sound by Bose technology, delivering a premium audio experience to match its impressive visuals.

The motorola razr fold also sets a new standard for mobile photography as the #1 foldable camera system on DXOMARK, the global gold standard for imaging excellence[1]. At its core is a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 828 main sensor with Pantone® Validated colour[13], delivering stunning clarity and true-to-life images alongside cinematic Dolby Vision® video recording in up to 8K. A 50MP periscope telephoto lens offers up to 100x Super Zoom Pro, while a 50MP ultrawide lens[9] with Macro Vision captures expansive scenes and extreme close-ups with equal precision. Equipped with a 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external selfie camera, the motorola razr fold stands apart, offering two high-quality selfie experiences across its displays.

Further elevating the offering is a 6000mAh battery, one of the largest available in a foldable, paired with blazing-fast 80W TurboPower™ charging that delivers over 43 hours of power[2,7,8]. Purposefully designed, the motorola razr fold is backed by a precision-engineered stainless steel hinge and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3[5], making it as resilient as it is capable, built to keep pace with modern life without missing a beat.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, it delivers ultra-smooth performance that supercharges AI, boosting performance, camera quality, and efficiency all at once. It reimagines what productivity looks like , giving users the freedom to choose from multiple smart assistants such as Google Gemini[9], moto ai[3] and Perplexity AI, allowing full access to the world’s leading AI platforms in one device. And to maximise multitasking on-the-go, the motorola razr fold is made compatible with the ultra-fine tip moto pen ultra[4], so users can take notes, sketch and annotate directly on the expansive display, bringing inspirations to life on a bigger screen. With up to seven AndroidTM OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates[20], motorola razr fold users will get to enjoy all this powerhouse performance for years to come.

The most powerful razr ever: The motorola razr 70 ultra

The motorola razr 70 ultra is the most powerful razr ever[18] made, powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform to deliver flagship performance, faster speeds, and advanced on-device AI experiences. Driven by the custom-built 3rd gen Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and advanced Qualcomm® Adreno GPU, this device maximises performance and efficiency across every task, making it the choice for those who refuse to compromise on capability.

At the heart of the motorola razr 70 ultra is a triple 50MP camera system, and the first flip phone to feature a LOFIC sensor, capturing up to 6x more dynamic range[12] for more natural, true-to-life images in any lighting condition. Whether shooting expansive landscapes with the 50MP ultrawide lens[6], close-up detail with Macro Vision, or selfies on the 50MP internal camera, the motorola razr 70 ultra delivers a consistently polished result from every angle. Its Flex View position transforms the device into an on-the-go tripod for hands-free shooting, while new AI-powered camera features including Camcorder Rotate to Zoom, Group Shot[14] and Signature Style, give users even greater creative control with every shot.

Despite its slim and compact form, the motorola razr 70 ultra is built for all-day endurance. Its silicon-carbon 5000mAh battery[7,19] paired with 68W TurboPower™ charging delivers over 36 hours of battery life, with a full day of power achievable in just eight minutes[10,11,15]. The 4.0" external display adds another layer of practicality, offering full app access, live notifications and seamless interactions, all without needing to flip open the device.

Crafted with elegance and durability in mind, the motorola razr 70 ultra features a refined titanium-reinforced hinge[17] and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic on the external display, delivering 10x better drop performance[16] and finished in a vivid PANTONE Orient Blue colour with a finely-embossed Alcantara® texture, for a touch of fun.



Image: moto buds 2 Swarovski in PANTONE Indigo (Left) and motorola signature Swarovski in PANTONE Indigo

A constellation of luxury and innovation: motorola signature and moto buds 2 plus with Swarovski crystals

Expanding Motorola’s Brilliant Collection is an exclusive lineup that brings together modern luxury and cutting-edge design, built on the brand’s deepening partnerships with Swarovski and Pantone. Inspired by the natural radiance of constellations, the new additions elevate texture, colour and craftsmanship to deliver a truly premium experience.

The ultra-premium motorola signature will come in Swarovski crystals arranged in a striking 3D-quilted pattern, finished in the elegant PANTONE Violet Indigo. Complementing it is the moto buds 2 plus with Sound by Bose, also adorned with Swarovski crystals and finished in the same PANTONE colourway, creating a cohesive, sophisticated pairing for those who want their technology to reflect their personal style. Together, these two devices turn technology into jewelry, representing Motorola’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what premium technology can look and feel like.

Availability:

motorola razr fold in PANTONE Blackened Blue and PANTONE Lily White is available for pre-order at RRP $ 2,799 from today until 15 July at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, with Telstra pre-order commencing 7 July

in PANTONE Blackened Blue and PANTONE Lily White is available for pre-order at RRP $ 2,799 from today until 15 July at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, with Telstra pre-order commencing 7 July motorola razr 70 ultra in PANTONE Orient Blue is available for pre-order at RRP $ 1,999 from today until 15 July at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman

in PANTONE Orient Blue is available for pre-order at RRP $ 1,999 from today until 15 July at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman motorola signature and moto buds 2 plus Swarovski edition in PANTONE Violet Indigo will be available exclusively to Telstra at RRP $1,799 from 7 July

Availability and promotional offers may vary across retailers, with a range of launch offers available. Check with your preferred retailer for full details.

Follow Motorola Australia on?Facebook,?Instagram?and?TikTok.??

For full pricing information and specifications, visit?motorola.com.au?for further information or review devices.

Legal Disclaimers

[General Moto legal language]

Certain features, services and applications are network dependent and may not be available in all areas; additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. Contact your service provider for details. Use of this device is subject to the terms of your wireless service plan. This product meets applicable Radio Frequency Emission Exposure Guidelines. Accessories individually labeled.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC.

motorola razr fold is designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

+[TRADEMARKS: When these technologies are mentioned in copy:]

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories.

Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated.

Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation.

The product is conformed to "Hi-Res Audio Logo" standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society.

Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.

BLUETOOTH is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Google and Google Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo.

"LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation.

The Pantone colour reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorised Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola.

[1] DXOMARK Gold Label According to DXOMARK’s March 2026 smartphone testing report and rankings; results reflect only devices tested. Available at https://www.dxomark.com/motorola-razr-fold-camera-test/ [2] One of the largest batteries among foldables India: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in India as of March 2026. LATAM: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in LATAM countries as of March 2026. EMEA: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in EMEA countries as of March 2026. NA: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in NA countries as of March 2026. [3] moto ai Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese. Moto ai requires 5G or stable network connectivity to function properly. Availability and performance of these features may vary depending on your network provider, location, and plan. Access to 5G services may require a compatible device and plan, and network performance may be impacted by factors beyond Motorola’s control. Please consult with your carrier for more information on 5G availability and connectivity requirements. [4] moto pen ultra moto pen ultra sold separately [5] Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3

When integrated into Motorola devices, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3 delivered over 75% improved drop performance compared to first-generation Gorilla® Glass Ceramic, results based on Motorola internal comparative testing. Actual performance may vary. [6] 50MP Ultrawide lens 50MP ultrawide sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP. [7] Battery specific use case All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors, including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. [8] TurboPower™ 80W Charging Maximum 80W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 80W Charger or higher (sold separately). Higher wattage chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. Median users can get up to 12+ hours of battery life in under 10 minutes of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on." Charging rate slows as charging progresses. Battery life and charging speed claims are based on internal testing under BSP conditions. Actual performance will vary based on usage, network conditions and other factors. [9] Gemini Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy. [10] Largest battery on a flip. As compared against other premium flip smartphones available in North America as of April 2026. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. [11] Power for the day in 8 minutes Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in about 8 min of charge. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charger sold separately. Charge using Motorola TurboPower™ 68W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 68W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance. [12] 6x more dynamic range Data comes from motorola labs, and is a comparison with motorola razr 60 ultra / razr ultra – 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions. [13] Pantone validated display and camera PANTONE Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. [14] Group Shot Group Shot can recognise up to 10 faces/people in the same frame [15] 36 hours of battery life All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. [16] Corning® Gorilla™ Glass Ceramic- 10X better drop performance Survived at least 10 repeated drops from 1M on surfaces replicating asphalt compared to an alternative aluminosilicate glass which failed on the first drop. Results are based on Corning’s lab tests; actual results may vary. [17] Titanium-reinforced hinge- 4X stronger Comparison made between the Yield strength of 900 MPa of titanium plate used in device hinge compared to Yield strength of 200 MPa of the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel [18] Most powerful razr Based on internal testing using the AnTuTu Benchmark score, in comparison with previously launched RAZR devices. [19] 5000mAh battery The typical capacity is 5000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4800mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions. [20] OS upgrades Includes 7 OS updates and up to 7 years of security updates starting from the global launch date. Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and security updates may vary by market, network provider and/or model. Schedule, timing, and content are periodically reviewed and subject to change.

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