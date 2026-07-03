ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.090 19.18% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 8.540 -21.29% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.290 16.70% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.750 -13.46% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 22.160 11.75% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.240 -11.11% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.280 11.30% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 65.310 -6.03% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.030 10.13% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.630 -3.72% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.060 9.14% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.410 -3.60% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.820 8.83% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.360 -3.16% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.525 8.25% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.200 -2.96% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.630 8.16% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 19.190 -2.84% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.560 8.06% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.410 -2.69% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 7.69% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -2.22% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.190 7.69% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.270 -2.16% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.220 7.19% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.480 -1.97% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.275 7.14% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.630 -1.94% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.210 7.00% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.340 -1.84% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.080 6.95% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.055 -1.79% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.240 6.72% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.880 -1.75% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 6.67% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.875 -1.69% DPM – DPM METALS INC 50.000 6.54% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 4.750 -1.66% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 81.040 6.44% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.110 -1.65%

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