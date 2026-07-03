ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.090
|19.18%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|8.540
|-21.29%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.290
|16.70%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|6.750
|-13.46%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|22.160
|11.75%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.240
|-11.11%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.280
|11.30%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|65.310
|-6.03%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.030
|10.13%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|18.630
|-3.72%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.060
|9.14%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.410
|-3.60%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.820
|8.83%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|18.360
|-3.16%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.525
|8.25%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.200
|-2.96%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.630
|8.16%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|19.190
|-2.84%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.560
|8.06%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.410
|-2.69%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.880
|-2.22%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.190
|7.69%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.270
|-2.16%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.220
|7.19%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.480
|-1.97%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.275
|7.14%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.630
|-1.94%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.210
|7.00%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.340
|-1.84%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.080
|6.95%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.055
|-1.79%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.240
|6.72%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.880
|-1.75%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.440
|6.67%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.875
|-1.69%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|50.000
|6.54%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|4.750
|-1.66%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|81.040
|6.44%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.110
|-1.65%
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