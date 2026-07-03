Australia, Get Ready for Jet Set: Trip.com Slashes Flights, Hotels, and eSIMs in Major July Sale

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SYDNEY, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global travel service provider Trip.com has today unveiled its upcoming Jet Set July Mega Sale. Tailored exclusively for Australian holidaymakers, the initiative features a massive inventory of premium coupons, flash sales, and value drops across flights, accommodations, global attractions, transports and eSIMs from 7 to 12 July.

High-Flying Flight Deals & Unmissable Flash Fares

For Australian travellers with wanderlust, Trip.com is unlocking unbeatable flight deals and flash sales—your dream trip is now more affordable than ever.

Mega Promo Codes: 50% off flight codes (capped at $100) and 25% off flight codes (capped at $50).

flight codes (capped at $100) and flight codes (capped at $50). Domestic & Trans-Tasman Savings: Up to $40 off domestic and Australia-New Zealand flight promo codes with Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Qantas.

flight promo codes with Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Qantas. Airline Exclusive Offers: Up to $100 off airline exclusive promo codes, alongside special airline exclusive fares.

airline exclusive promo codes, alongside special airline exclusive fares. $29 Domestic Flash Sale: One-way domestic flights from just $29 to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast.

to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast. International Flash Sales: One-way fares from $109 to Bali from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane or Perth; from $149 to Ho Chi Minh City from Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane; and from $189 from Sydney to Shanghai.

from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane or Perth; from Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane; and from Sydney to Shanghai. Bundle Savings: An extra 10% off flight and hotel packages via dedicated codes (capped at $50).

Hotel, Attraction and Destination Savings

Beyond the skies, the sale provides end-to-end booking promotion to completely transform the ground experience:

Accommodation Discounts: 50% off promo codes (capped at $100) and 25% off codes (capped at $50), along with 15% off codes across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Premium bookers can also leverage exclusive global hotel deals scaling up to 70% off.

(capped at $100) and 25% off codes (capped at $50), along with 15% off codes across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Premium bookers can also leverage exclusive global hotel deals scaling up to 70% off. Hotel Flash Sale: Up to 89% off selected properties in Japan and Thailand .

selected properties in . Attraction and Tours: Buy 1 Get 1 Free passes in Universal Studio Japan , 50% off Shanghai Disneyland entry , and exclusive global experiential rates.

, , and exclusive global experiential rates. Seamless Connectivity: Stay connected globally via 50% off eSIM codes , alongside $1 eSIM flash sale.

Stay connected globally via , alongside flash sale. Ground Transportation and Cruising: Up to 50% off car hire, up to 20% off airport transfer, up to 50% off train rides in mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, Japan and Korea, plus up to $150 off cruises (minimum spend applies).

Bonus Winter Savings: Active Concurrent Campaigns

To maximise winter savings, travellers can also access two running partner campaigns:

"This is China" (On now through 27 July): Up to $100 off flights departing Sydney to China, with fresh code drops releasing every Tuesday at 2pm AEST. Special $189 one-way flash sales drop on 7 July (Sydney to Shanghai) and 21 July (Sydney to Beijing).

(On now through 27 July): flights departing Sydney to China, with fresh code drops releasing every Tuesday at 2pm AEST. Special $189 one-way flash sales drop on 7 July (Sydney to Shanghai) and 21 July (Sydney to Beijing). "Fly with China Eastern" (On now through 17 July): In partnership with China Eastern Airlines, Aussie travellers can snag up to $100 off flights departing Australia to different destinations (flights from Sydney to China excluded).

Terms and Conditions apply. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. Please note that all deals are in AEST time.

For more information, please visit https://au.trip.com/.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 27 languages across 48 countries and regions in 44 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 680 airlines, along with over 350,000 in-destination activities, Trip.com covers 3,500 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

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