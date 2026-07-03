Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Jul 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:59 AM
This story features NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED, and other companies.
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB
The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS
A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.
For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.
The week that was in Australian finance:
-The week that was drew a line under FY26. For many investors it was probably a year to forget, while for others it was a standout, depending on sector positioning and exposure to US and overseas markets.
-The ASX200 wrapped its tail between its legs as an international laggard, underperforming global peers and rising just 2.77%, excluding dividends, in FY26. The RBA’s rate hiking cycle, the SaaS sell-off and Federal Budget impacts have all weighed on earnings and sentiment.
-Total return for FY26 is 6.10%, also showing the importance of dividends.
-The ASX200 is trading around -4% below its 52-week high and is up around 0.6% over the last five days.
-Healthcare has continued to rally, up more than 5% over the last week, a trend consistent with offshore markets. The Materials sector gained more than 1.7%, boosted by gold miners. Financials rose more than 1%, helped by National Australia Bank ((NAB)) receiving an upgrade on Thursday.
-Utilities were the biggest losers, down more than -5.5% on lower energy prices, while Real Estate fell more than -3.5%.
-Corporate activity continued, with South32 ((S32)) selling its aluminium assets to Alcoa ((AAI)), while EQT made another takeover approach for Perpetual ((PPT)). Management has rejected the bid. Coles Group ((COL)) announced it was in discussions to acquire Greencross from private equity. The share price fell as analysts are wary of expansion into a crowded sector, particularly as the business has been on the market for some time.
-Autosports Group ((ASG)) downgraded earnings. Other companies have pointed to a softer outlook included Humm Group ((HUM)), Objective Corp ((OBL)) and IPH Ltd ((IPH)). “Oh, the pain” for those of you old enough to remember Dr Zachary Smith from the Lost in Space television series.
-Over in the US, following the end of June, investors dumped the outperforming chip and memory stocks, with the Korean market also coming under pressure. In contrast, the Dow Jones rallied to fresh highs and outperformed both the S&P500 and Nasdaq over the last week. For now, the AI trade is on the nose.
-Next week is quiet on the macroeconomic front, while US markets are closed on Friday, July 3, for Independence Day.
Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena.
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
Corporate news in the week that was:
- Lendlease Group ((LLC)) has completed the sale of its UK Build to Rent portfolio for around $260m
- Resimax has agreed to sell almost half of the Eynesbury Estate project to Mitsubishi Real Estate in a transaction worth more than $700m
- CapitaLand is set to acquire Melbourne’s Quincy Hotel, expanding its Australian accommodation portfolio
- Canadian pension fund OMERS is assessing a potential investment in La Trobe Financial
- Forrestania Resources ((FRS)) has agreed to acquire Ramelius Resources’ ((RMS)) Edna May gold mine for $300m, funded through cash and shares
- GPT Group ((GPT)) is pursuing the acquisition of a Brisbane office tower valued at about $400m to grow its commercial property portfolio
- HMC Capital ((MHC)) and KKR have secured regulatory approval to establish Illuma Energy, with funding capacity of up to $603m
- Ampol ((ALD)) has launched a $400m subordinated notes offer to support refinancing and broader capital management initiatives
- EchoIQ ((EIQ)) is planning a $100m capital raising following a strong share price performance
- Accent Group’s ((AX1)) board urges shareholders to reject Frasers Group’s takeover offer, arguing it undervalues the company
- Japanese-backed investor and BKC acquire a Sydney industrial estate from a Goodman Group ((GMG)) fund for $127.5m
- Private equity firms and strategic buyers review Healius’ ((HLS)) Agilex Biolabs as a potential acquisition target
- ASX-listed companies consider bidding for Programmed as Persol explores an exit
- HMC Capital ((HMC)) raises $1.35bn from institutional investors to expand its private credit real estate lending platform
- Wiluna Mining prepares a $200m IPO to relist on the ASX following administration
- Karoon Energy ((KAR)) resumes its share buyback after restoring Bauna oil production
- FDC Group lodges a prospectus for a $400m ASX IPO
- Firmus expands through an Nvidia partnership while preparing for a potential ASX listing
- Brokers launch an $84m block trade in BMC Minerals ((BMC)) equity
- IGO Ltd ((IGO)) completes the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Copper Wolf copper project for $6.15m, taking full ownership of the asset
- Deep Yellow ((DYL)) acquires Energy Resources of Australia’s 50% interest in the Cooper Creek uranium joint venture for $648,000
- Avenir Collective acquires Australian skincare brand Wrinkles Schminkles in an eight-figure deal to expand its beauty portfolio
- Perennial seeks to extend the lock-up period for its $200m pre-IPO fund as it continues to develop the investment vehicle
- Vocus commits $500m to build a new Sydney-Melbourne long-haul fibre network to support rising AI and data centre demand
- Navis Capital is assessing potential exit options for Caring Group ahead of a possible 2027 sale process
- Alcoa ((AAI)) will acquire South32’s ((S32)) aluminium assets in a deal worth up to US$5.6bn
- Centuria Capital ((CNI)) acquired a 50% stake in Sydney CBD office assets from Brookfield and launched a $268m capital raising
- The ACCC opposed Coles Group’s ((COL)) proposed acquisition of a Kalgoorlie supermarket and liquor site on competition grounds
- Ampol ((ALD)) completed its $1.16bn acquisition of EG Australia to expand its retail network
- Coles Group ((COL)) is undertaking due diligence and negotiating with TPG Capital over a potential acquisition of Greencross Pet Wellness Company
- Westgold Resources ((WGX)) completed the $54.4m sale of the Peak Hill Gold Project to Great Boulder Resources
- Perpetual ((PPT)) rejected EQT-controlled Windflower’s $2.5bn takeover proposal, arguing it undervalued the company
- Pacific Equity Partners is selling Cranky Health back to its founders after an auction process
- Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) completed its merger with Barrenjoey, adopted the Barrenjoey name and announced the combined group’s leadership team
- Intelligent Monitoring Group ((IMB)) agreed to acquire ADT’s UK security business for about $350m
- Winning Group appointed advisers for a planned $1bn IPO
- EchoIQ ((EIQ)) raised $110m through an institutional placement to fund expansion of its AI cardiac diagnostics business
- Kelsian Group ((KLS)) to acquire Belaire Ferries and secures seven-year Auckland ferry contract
- Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) to sell Nevada gold project to Sentinel Metals for up to $26m
- Megaport ((MP1)) completes retail component of $827.3m entitlement offer, raising $309m
- Sharon AI seeks a larger ASX IPO despite weakness across AI-related stocks
- Tourism Holdings ((THL)) has granted due diligence to BGH Capital
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
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CHARTS
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AAI - ALCOA CORPORATION
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALD - AMPOL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ASG - AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AX1 - ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BMC - BMC MINERALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CMM - CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CNI - CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: COL - COLES GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: DYL - DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EIQ - ECHOIQ LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FRS - FORRESTANIA RESOURCES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GMG - GOODMAN GROUP
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GPT - GPT GROUP
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: HLS - HEALIUS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: HMC - HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: HUM - HUMM GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IGO - IGO LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IMB - INTELLIGENT MONITORING GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IPH - IPH LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: KAR - KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: KLS - KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: LLC - LENDLEASE GROUP
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MFG - MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MHC - MANHATTAN GOLD CORPORATION LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MP1 - MEGAPORT LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB - NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: OBL - OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PPT - PERPETUAL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RMS - RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: S32 - SOUTH32 LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: THL - TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WGX - WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED