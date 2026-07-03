Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Jul 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:59 AM

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This story features NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The week that was drew a line under FY26. For many investors it was probably a year to forget, while for others it was a standout, depending on sector positioning and exposure to US and overseas markets.

-The ASX200 wrapped its tail between its legs as an international laggard, underperforming global peers and rising just 2.77%, excluding dividends, in FY26. The RBA’s rate hiking cycle, the SaaS sell-off and Federal Budget impacts have all weighed on earnings and sentiment.

-Total return for FY26 is 6.10%, also showing the importance of dividends.

-The ASX200 is trading around -4% below its 52-week high and is up around 0.6% over the last five days.

-Healthcare has continued to rally, up more than 5% over the last week, a trend consistent with offshore markets. The Materials sector gained more than 1.7%, boosted by gold miners. Financials rose more than 1%, helped by National Australia Bank ((NAB)) receiving an upgrade on Thursday.

-Utilities were the biggest losers, down more than -5.5% on lower energy prices, while Real Estate fell more than -3.5%.

-Corporate activity continued, with South32 ((S32)) selling its aluminium assets to Alcoa ((AAI)), while EQT made another takeover approach for Perpetual ((PPT)). Management has rejected the bid. Coles Group ((COL)) announced it was in discussions to acquire Greencross from private equity. The share price fell as analysts are wary of expansion into a crowded sector, particularly as the business has been on the market for some time.

-Autosports Group ((ASG)) downgraded earnings. Other companies have pointed to a softer outlook included Humm Group ((HUM)), Objective Corp ((OBL)) and IPH Ltd ((IPH)). “Oh, the pain” for those of you old enough to remember Dr Zachary Smith from the Lost in Space television series.

-Over in the US, following the end of June, investors dumped the outperforming chip and memory stocks, with the Korean market also coming under pressure. In contrast, the Dow Jones rallied to fresh highs and outperformed both the S&P500 and Nasdaq over the last week. For now, the AI trade is on the nose.

-Next week is quiet on the macroeconomic front, while US markets are closed on Friday, July 3, for Independence Day.

Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Corporate news in the week that was:

Lendlease Group (( LLC )) has completed the sale of its UK Build to Rent portfolio for around $260m

Resimax has agreed to sell almost half of the Eynesbury Estate project to Mitsubishi Real Estate in a transaction worth more than $700m

CapitaLand is set to acquire Melbourne’s Quincy Hotel, expanding its Australian accommodation portfolio

Canadian pension fund OMERS is assessing a potential investment in La Trobe Financial

Forrestania Resources (( FRS )) has agreed to acquire Ramelius Resources’ (( RMS )) Edna May gold mine for $300m, funded through cash and shares

GPT Group (( GPT )) is pursuing the acquisition of a Brisbane office tower valued at about $400m to grow its commercial property portfolio

HMC Capital (( MHC )) and KKR have secured regulatory approval to establish Illuma Energy, with funding capacity of up to $603m

Ampol (( ALD )) has launched a $400m subordinated notes offer to support refinancing and broader capital management initiatives

EchoIQ (( EIQ )) is planning a $100m capital raising following a strong share price performance

Accent Group’s (( AX1 )) board urges shareholders to reject Frasers Group’s takeover offer, arguing it undervalues the company

Japanese-backed investor and BKC acquire a Sydney industrial estate from a Goodman Group (( GMG )) fund for $127.5m

Private equity firms and strategic buyers review Healius’ (( HLS )) Agilex Biolabs as a potential acquisition target

ASX-listed companies consider bidding for Programmed as Persol explores an exit

HMC Capital (( HMC )) raises $1.35bn from institutional investors to expand its private credit real estate lending platform

Wiluna Mining prepares a $200m IPO to relist on the ASX following administration

Karoon Energy (( KAR )) resumes its share buyback after restoring Bauna oil production

FDC Group lodges a prospectus for a $400m ASX IPO

Firmus expands through an Nvidia partnership while preparing for a potential ASX listing

Brokers launch an $84m block trade in BMC Minerals (( BMC )) equity

IGO Ltd (( IGO )) completes the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Copper Wolf copper project for $6.15m, taking full ownership of the asset

Deep Yellow (( DYL )) acquires Energy Resources of Australia’s 50% interest in the Cooper Creek uranium joint venture for $648,000

Avenir Collective acquires Australian skincare brand Wrinkles Schminkles in an eight-figure deal to expand its beauty portfolio

Perennial seeks to extend the lock-up period for its $200m pre-IPO fund as it continues to develop the investment vehicle

Vocus commits $500m to build a new Sydney-Melbourne long-haul fibre network to support rising AI and data centre demand

Navis Capital is assessing potential exit options for Caring Group ahead of a possible 2027 sale process

Alcoa (( AAI )) will acquire South32’s (( S32 )) aluminium assets in a deal worth up to US$5.6bn

Centuria Capital (( CNI )) acquired a 50% stake in Sydney CBD office assets from Brookfield and launched a $268m capital raising

The ACCC opposed Coles Group’s (( COL )) proposed acquisition of a Kalgoorlie supermarket and liquor site on competition grounds

Ampol (( ALD )) completed its $1.16bn acquisition of EG Australia to expand its retail network

Coles Group (( COL )) is undertaking due diligence and negotiating with TPG Capital over a potential acquisition of Greencross Pet Wellness Company

Westgold Resources (( WGX )) completed the $54.4m sale of the Peak Hill Gold Project to Great Boulder Resources

Perpetual (( PPT )) rejected EQT-controlled Windflower’s $2.5bn takeover proposal, arguing it undervalued the company

Pacific Equity Partners is selling Cranky Health back to its founders after an auction process

Magellan Financial Group (( MFG )) completed its merger with Barrenjoey, adopted the Barrenjoey name and announced the combined group’s leadership team

Intelligent Monitoring Group (( IMB )) agreed to acquire ADT’s UK security business for about $350m

Winning Group appointed advisers for a planned $1bn IPO

EchoIQ (( EIQ )) raised $110m through an institutional placement to fund expansion of its AI cardiac diagnostics business

Kelsian Group (( KLS )) to acquire Belaire Ferries and secures seven-year Auckland ferry contract

Capricorn Metals (( CMM )) to sell Nevada gold project to Sentinel Metals for up to $26m

Megaport (( MP1 )) completes retail component of $827.3m entitlement offer, raising $309m

Sharon AI seeks a larger ASX IPO despite weakness across AI-related stocks

Tourism Holdings (( THL )) has granted due diligence to BGH Capital

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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