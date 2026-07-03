Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

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Our top ten news from 25 June 2026 to 02 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Short Report – 25 Jun 2026

Thursday 25 June 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – Qantas Banks On Sunrise’s Premium Offering

Tuesday 30 June 2026

Project Sunrise is moving from a strategic goal to reality over the next 18-months with analysts cautiously optimistic but awaiting more details

3 – Judo Capital Lands On The Mat

Friday 26 June 2026

Judo Capital has shocked the market in disclosing a rapid deterioration in loan quality leading to a share price trashing. May there be more to come?

4 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 June 2026

Friday 26 June 2026

Our top ten news stories from 18 June 2026 to 25 June 2026

5 – Reliance’s Melbourne Exit A Positive

Thursday 25 June 2026

The closure of Reliance Worldwide’s Melbourne brass facilities is another step to its global manufacturing rationalisation and streamlining to US on-shoring and less reliance on copper

6 – In Brief: AFG, Lifestyle Communities, Mastermyne

Friday 26 June 2026

This week’s In Brief highlights three cyclical companies whose share prices seem to be discounting the macro headwinds and recent negative impacts

7 – The Market In Numbers – 27 Jun 2026

Saturday 27 June 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – ASIC Watch: Car Loan Distributor Fees Draw Regulatory Fire

Thursday 02 July 2026

ASIC has launched a dual-front offensive against predatory retail practices and corporate gatekeeper failures, releasing a scathing review of the $150bn car loan market whilst initiating Federal Court proceedings against former directors over the collapsed Shield Master Fund

9 – Rudi’s View: AI To The Rescue

Thursday 25 June 2026

In today’s edition: AI To The Rescue; All-Weather Or Not?; RBC Likes Zip Co

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 26-06-26

Friday 26 June 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

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