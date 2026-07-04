The Market In Numbers – 4 Jul 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 04 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) NZ50 13618.420 0.91% -0.02% -0.02% 0.52% -0.02% All Ordinaries 9048.30 0.94% 0.69% 0.69% 0.29% 0.69% S&P ASX 200 8844.40 0.92% 0.75% 0.75% 1.49% 0.75% S&P ASX 300 8779.10 0.92% 0.74% 0.74% 1.11% 0.74% Communication Services 1602.50 -0.91% -1.28% -1.28% -7.94% -1.28% Consumer Discretionary 3914.80 -1.31% -2.02% -2.02% -1.96% -2.02% Consumer Staples 13137.80 -1.68% -1.53% -1.53% 13.08% -1.53% Energy 9457.40 0.74% -0.32% -0.32% 13.05% -0.32% Financials 9401.80 1.74% 0.56% 0.56% 0.70% 0.56% Health Care 27020.60 5.64% 3.75% 3.75% -20.03% 3.75% Industrials 8469.80 -1.04% 0.12% 0.12% 0.53% 0.12% Info Technology 1786.80 2.42% -1.89% -1.89% -17.05% -1.89% Materials 24059.00 2.08% 2.87% 2.87% 13.91% 2.87% Real Estate 3629.60 -3.70% -0.63% -0.63% -8.49% -0.63% Utilities 9326.10 -5.78% -3.65% -3.65% -3.43% -3.65% A-REITs 1688.30 -3.62% -0.44% -0.44% -7.53% -0.44% All Technology Index 3016.20 4.41% -0.48% -0.48% -11.20% -0.48% Banks 3935.10 1.72% 0.63% 0.63% -3.28% 0.63% Gold Index 16586.40 5.25% 10.52% 10.52% -11.17% 10.52% Metals & Mining 8275.30 2.15% 3.05% 3.05% 13.88% 3.05%

The World

Index 04 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) FTSE100 10679.03 1.63% 1.73% 1.73% 7.43% 1.73% DAX30 25779.31 4.49% 3.13% 3.13% 5.26% 3.13% Hang Seng 23350.03 2.99% 2.05% 2.05% -9.69% 2.05% Nikkei 225 69744.07 0.55% -0.45% -0.45% 38.55% -0.45% NZ50 13618.420 0.91% -0.02% -0.02% 0.52% -0.02% DJIA 52900.07 1.97% 1.11% 1.11% 9.37% 1.11% S&P500 7483.24 1.76% -0.21% -0.21% 8.51% -0.21% Nasdaq Comp 25832.67 2.12% -1.45% -1.45% 10.31% -1.45%

Metals & Minerals

Index 04 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) Gold (oz) 4135.65 2.32% 2.60% 2.60% -5.71% 2.60% Silver (oz) 61.44 6.14% 4.57% 4.57% -21.15% 4.57% Copper (lb) 6.1755 1.81% 0.04% 0.04% 8.69% 0.04% Aluminium (lb) 1.3999 -2.77% -0.46% -0.46% 4.67% -0.46% Nickel (lb) 7.2913 -3.54% -2.34% -2.34% -2.62% -2.34% Zinc (lb) 1.5818 1.24% -0.01% -0.01% 13.50% -0.01% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.00 -1.05% 0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 0.00% Iron Ore (t) 98.25 -2.11% -2.00% -2.00% -8.29% -2.00%

Energy

Index 04 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) West Texas Crude 68.46 -4.20% -2.78% -2.78% 19.23% -2.78% Brent Crude 71.59 -4.60% -2.56% -2.56% 17.65% -2.56%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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