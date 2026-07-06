ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.630 19.00% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.090 11.62% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 16.660 -6.14% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.960 7.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.410 -5.84% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 35.370 7.31% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.030 -4.13% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.740 6.59% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.130 -4.07% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.355 6.27% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 4.920 -3.91% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.830 5.47% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.040 -3.58% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.830 5.06% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.950 -3.41% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.730 4.60% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.520 4.56% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.110 -3.12% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.930 -2.95% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 3.57% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.655 -2.93% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.375 3.38% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.665 -2.92% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.990 3.13% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.020 -2.90% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.380 2.96% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 4.000 -2.68% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.235 2.92% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 3.940 -2.48% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 83.360 2.86% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.330 -2.47% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.180 2.83% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.030 -2.40% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.385 2.67% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.910 -2.36% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.360 2.59% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 -2.31%

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