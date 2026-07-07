ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.350 8.06% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.660 -12.00% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.155 6.90% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.390 -9.13% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 24.430 6.73% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.235 -8.86% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 37.370 5.65% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.100 4.73% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.530 -7.55% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.250 4.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.355 -6.87% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.830 3.66% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.815 -6.44% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.800 3.60% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.910 -6.37% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 18.720 3.14% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.940 -6.26% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 26.830 2.99% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.750 -6.25% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.510 2.87% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.500 -6.22% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.920 2.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.935 -6.03% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.490 2.59% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.110 -5.83% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 147.280 2.51% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 60.950 -5.56% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.660 2.47% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.460 -5.54% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.310 2.44% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.860 -5.45% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 36.130 2.38% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.790 -5.42% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 34.310 2.27% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.940 -5.31% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.690 2.20% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.750 -5.27% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.600 2.11% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.040 -5.20%

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