ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.350
|8.06%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.660
|-12.00%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.155
|6.90%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.390
|-9.13%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|24.430
|6.73%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.235
|-8.86%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|37.370
|5.65%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.100
|4.73%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.530
|-7.55%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.250
|4.17%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.355
|-6.87%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.830
|3.66%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.815
|-6.44%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.800
|3.60%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|16.910
|-6.37%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|18.720
|3.14%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.940
|-6.26%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|26.830
|2.99%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.750
|-6.25%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.510
|2.87%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|9.500
|-6.22%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|11.920
|2.85%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.935
|-6.03%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|28.490
|2.59%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.110
|-5.83%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|147.280
|2.51%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|60.950
|-5.56%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.660
|2.47%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.460
|-5.54%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.310
|2.44%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.860
|-5.45%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|36.130
|2.38%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.790
|-5.42%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|34.310
|2.27%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|11.940
|-5.31%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|17.690
|2.20%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.750
|-5.27%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.600
|2.11%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.040
|-5.20%
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