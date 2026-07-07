Tineco’s World #1 Floor Cleaner Range Up To 46% Off For Amazon Prime Day

PR NewsWire | Jul 07 2026

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SYDNEY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Research will be key for Australians heading into Amazon Prime Day this year, hoping to grab a bargain to elevate their cleaning routine to achieve a hygienic home environment. With huge discounts on a range of stick, wet and dry and carpet cleaners, only discerning buyers will score the best value-for-money deals that deliver on time saving, deep cleaning and powerful performance to truly master faster, smarter deep cleaning at home to ultimately enjoy greater weekend freedom.

Tineco, the world’s #1 leader in wet and dry hard floor cleaning, is offering up to $550 OFF their range of performance packed stick vacuums, wet and dry floor and carpet cleaners this Amazon Prime Day (7th – 13th July), that feature Tineco’s proprietary HyperSteam, HyperStretch and FlashDry self-cleaning technologies. When combined, these features take the guesswork out of floor cleaning and fast track weekly cleaning to gift time and peace of mind back to Aussie households – making Tineco deals some of the best bang-for-buck this Prime Day!

Available via Amazon Australia from 7th – 13th July 2026, Tineco’s Amazon Prime Day deals include:

What makes Tineco floor cleaners stand out?

Clean-Water Mopping, Always: MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) Technology continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean. This makes a significant difference in the effectiveness of the floor clean, with only clean water used at all times of the cleaning process.

continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean. This makes a significant difference in the effectiveness of the floor clean, with only clean water used at all times of the cleaning process. Cleaning That Auto-Adjusts To Dirt: iLoop Smart Sensor Technology automatically detects dirt and adjusts suction power and water flow.

automatically detects dirt and adjusts suction power and water flow. Ultimate Flexibility: HyperStretch Technology uses a 180° lay-flat design that fully reclines to make it easy to get into hard-to-reach places – giving dust nowhere to hide.

uses a 180° lay-flat design that fully reclines to make it easy to get into hard-to-reach places – giving dust nowhere to hide. Clean Rollers in 5 minutes: With the push of one button the appliance initiates FlashDry Self-cleaning, washing the rollers while docked.

With the push of one button the appliance initiates washing the rollers while docked. Natural Disinfectant with HyperSteam Technology: 140°C steam works to remove stains, bacteria, and naturally disinfect floors – providing a hygienic environment for kids and pets.

Further detail about Tineco’s models on sale via Amazon Australia, along with links to imagery are available below:

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist I NOW $659 (was $1,199) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia I Imagery

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist is a next-generation wet and dry floor cleaner designed to elevate everyday home cleaning with intelligent performance and effortless handling. Featuring SmoothDrive Technology, it delivers seamless 360° manoeuvrability, allowing users to glide forward, backward, and around tight corners with minimal effort. Powered by Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the S9 Artist automatically detects dirt levels and adjusts suction power and water flow in real time for a precise, efficient clean every time. Its advanced all-in-one functionality vacuums and washes simultaneously, tackling everything from fine dust to sticky spills in a single pass. With a sleek, ultra-slim 180° lay-flat design, the S9 Artist easily reaches under furniture and into tight spaces, while its self-cleaning system ensures hygienic maintenance at the touch of a button.

FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch I NOW $649 (was $1,199) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch is a 5-in-1 multi-function cleaner that features a SwitchPro Motor to switch between floor washer and vacuum for whole-house cleaning on the go. DualBlock Anti-Tangle design and ZeroTangle Brush design targets hair messes and pet fur with ease and prevents tangling. An upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system uses fresh water heated to 85°C to effectively dissolve stains from the pipe to the brush roller after use and the 85°C hot air effectively dries every part of the machine.

FLOOR ONE S7 Master I NOW $799 (was $1,099) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia I Imagery

The Tineco Floor One S7 Master combines powerful performance with smart, effortless cleaning. Delivering up to 23,000Pa suction, it easily lifts dirt, debris and hair across hard floors, while the 180° lay-flat design and ultra-slim 9.9cm body reach under low furniture with ease. A 45° swivel head ensures smooth manoeuvrability, and the DustReveal green headlight highlights hidden dust for a more thorough clean. Its FlashDry self-cleaning system uses heated water and 85°C hot air to automatically wash and dry the brush, with quick and quiet modes to suit your routine. Complete with an anti-tangle design and HEPA filtration, it’s a smarter, more hygienic way to clean your home.

FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam I NOW $569 (was $999) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia I Imagery

Featuring Tineco’s premium HyperSteam Technology, the FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam uses super-heated steam (up to 140? and reaching the floor at no less than 99? ) to dissolve stubborn grease, stains and sticky residue from floor surfaces. The 180° lay-flat design effortlessly reaches low areas, enabling the cleaning of hidden dust at heights as low as 13 cm. An 80-min run time allows for whole-house cleaning on a single charge and FlashDry self-cleaning makes post-use clean up quick and easy.

PURE ONE Station 5 I NOW $559 (was $799) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia I Imagery

The PURE ONE Station 5 is an intelligent stick vacuum designed to deliver long-lasting performance, simplified use, and optimal hygiene, thanks to its all-in-one smart station. At the core of the device is the Full-Path Self-Cleaning System, which automatically cleans the entire air pathway—from brush head to motor—each time the vacuum is docked. This ensures the vacuum maintains peak suction power without the need for complicated manual cleaning.

Combined with a 12-stage filtration system built into the smart station, this technology not only keeps your floors clean but also keeps your vacuum hygienic and running at its best. The 3-in-1 Smart Station goes beyond simply charging the vacuum – it stores and deep-cleans the device after every use and with 70 minutes of runtime and 175W of suction power powered by PureCyclone Technology, the PURE ONE Station 5 is optimised for large areas and all floor types. The built-in iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction based on detected dirt levels for consistently optimal results.

CARPET ONE Cruiser I NOW $659 (was $1,199) I Available from 7th to 13th July 2026 at Amazon Australia I Imagery

The CARPET ONE Cruiser integrates SmoothPower Technology and bi-directional assist-wheels which improve maneuverability across carpeted surfaces. Combined with a repositioned water tank, less effort is required by the user to push and pull the appliance during the carpet cleaning process. It also incorporates clever high temperature PowerDry Technology that extracts water powerfully and dries washed carpets with 75°C heated air to accelerate the drying process. It reduces drying time by 50% or more compared to traditional models, helping to prevent mould and mildew and allowing carpeted areas to be used sooner. The CARPET ONE Cruiser includes additional cleaning tools for spot cleaning. For hands-free maintenance, the CARPET ONE Cruiser features FlashDry Technology – an automatic, two-minute self-cleaning cycle that flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 55°C flash drying cycle that completely dries each component, preventing odours. Plus, iLoop Smart Sensors to automatically adjust water flow and suction power based on the level of dirt and debris detected.

Tineco’s ongoing commitment to provide feature-rich and value-for-money cleaning solutions for consumers has led the company to be recognised as the #1 global leader in the household wet & dry floor cleaner category* for the fourth consecutive year by Euromonitor International, the world’s leading independent provider of strategic market research.

To learn more about Tineco’s Amazon range of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.amazon.com.au/tineco

ABOUT TINECO

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://au.tineco.com/

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand & global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet & dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in March 2026.

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