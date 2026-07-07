Woven Woven Redefines Children’s Sleep Wellness with Innovative Bead-Free Weighted Blankets

PR NewsWire | Jul 07 2026

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Children do not outgrow sleep problems; they grow into sleep habits.

Woven Woven advocates for a comprehensive approach to children’s sleep, emphasizing the crucial role of the sleep environment.

SYDNEY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As sleep wellness discussions predominantly target adults, Australian children’s sensory wellness brand Woven Woven asserts that critical sleep habits are established during childhood. The brand advocates reevaluating children’s sleep as a fundamental pillar of lifelong health and development, encouraging families to prioritize the sleep environment—specifically, the materials children sleep under.

To explore the innovative bead-free weighted blankets, visit Woven Woven.



Woven Woven Kids Bamboo Weighted Blanket in Glacier Blue 1.5kg

"Sleep is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children," stated Joey Chang, founder of Woven Woven. "As parents ourselves, we weren’t simply looking to create another weighted blanket. We wanted to understand why some children struggle to settle, and how thoughtful design, natural materials, and sensory comfort could help support healthier sleep habits from an early age."

Sleep: A Crucial Developmental Pillar

Sleep is vital for processing learning, consolidating memories, and supporting physical development, with deep sleep driving growth hormone release and immune recovery. Yet, clinical studies reveal sleep difficulties affect 25% to 55% of youths, rising to 86% for those with neurodevelopmental profiles such as ADHD or Autism Spectrum Disorder[1]. Furthermore, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that one-third of children consistently lack sufficient sleep.

As children’s nervous systems mature and their sleep cycles remain shorter, they exhibit heightened sensitivity to temperature and sensory fluctuations. Consequently, exhaustion often manifests as bedtime resistance, frequent night waking, emotional outbursts, hyperactivity, or shortened naps.

"Children don’t always have the words to explain why they feel uncomfortable," Chang noted. "Sometimes what appears to be challenging behavior is simply an overtired child whose sleep environment isn’t supporting them as well as it could."

The Critical Role of the Sleep Environment

Children regulate temperature differently than adults; they possess thinner skin, overheat faster, and have eyes that are highly sensitive to light. A landmark study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that minor dim light exposure (5 to 40 lux) suppresses a child’s melatonin by 77.5%. Additionally, unbreathable synthetic bedding traps heat and elevates cortisol, exacerbating eczema and sensory sensitivities.

"We encourage parents to think about bedding the same way they think about nutrition or movement," Chang explained. "It’s something children experience every single day, for ten to twelve hours at a time. The materials touching their skin every night deserve thoughtful consideration."

Advancing Sensory Wellness: Bead-Free Innovation

Weighted blankets offer Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS)—a comforting, evenly distributed pressure that helps children feel secure and relaxed. While not a universal solution, they serve as a valuable non-pharmaceutical tool for emotional regulation.

"Weighted blankets shouldn’t be viewed as a quick fix," Chang advised. "They’re one part of creating a calm, consistent and supportive sleep environment and should be introduced to the child gently."

Unlike traditional blankets that rely on glass or plastic beads, Woven Woven’s innovative bead-free design utilizes premium natural fibers. This construction ensures even weight distribution, eliminates shifting, and provides a naturally breathable, machine-washable solution.

"We’ve designed our weighted blankets specifically for children from day one," Chang emphasized. "Every decision, from the weight and size to the materials and construction was made entirely with child’s comfort, safety and sensory needs in mind."

A World-First Solution for Hot Sleepers

Additionally, Woven Woven has introduced what it considers the world’s first filling-free bamboo weighted blanket tailored for hot sleepers. Naturally moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic, it strictly conforms to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, ensuring rigorous safety testing while preserving the calming benefits of gentle weight.

Fostering a New Conversation Around Rest

Through conversations with occupational therapists and parents, the brand has documented that sensory-supportive routines lead to calmer bedtimes and reduced overnight disruptions.

"Our hope isn’t simply to make better blankets," Chang concluded. "It’s to help raise a generation of children who understand that rest isn’t something to earn after a busy day. Rest is one of the foundations that allows children to grow, learn, regulate their emotions and thrive. If we can help even one family experience calmer bedtimes and more restful nights, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do."

Sources:

1. The effectiveness of weighted blankets on sleep and everyday activities – A retrospective follow-up study of children and adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and/or autism spectrum disorder. Vedrana Bolic Baric, Sofie Skuthälla, Malin Pettersson and Per A. Gustafsson. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34184958/

About Woven Woven

Woven Woven is an Australian children’s sleep and sensory wellness brand creating thoughtfully designed weighted blankets and bedding made from premium natural fibres. Combining sensory-informed design with elevated aesthetics, Woven Woven is pioneering a new category of bead-free children’s weighted blankets that help families create calmer bedtime routines and more supportive sleep environments.

Join Woven Woven’s Community

Woven Woven continues to grow its community and partnership with therapeutic and professional organisations to make its product accessible to more families. For more information please visit their website or social accounts—Instagram and TikTok. For samples, professional pricing, or collaboration inquiries, please contact the brand directly.

www.wovenwoven.com.au

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