ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 08 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.445 7.23% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.635 -16.45% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.445 6.64% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.460 -14.14% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.500 5.78% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.880 -7.40% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.090 5.14% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 34.650 -7.28% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.450 4.01% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.100 -7.24% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 3.120 4.00% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.430 -6.52% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.685 3.79% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.830 -6.36% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 3.51% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 1.720 3.30% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.330 -5.10% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.220 3.26% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.320 -4.92% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 28.870 3.22% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.520 -4.86% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.710 3.07% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.150 -4.67% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 4.840 2.98% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.900 2.73% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 17.870 -4.54% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 16.280 2.71% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.520 -4.50% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 32.430 2.69% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.080 -4.42% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.290 2.69% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.280 -4.41% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.340 2.63% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.210 -4.33% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 19.680 2.61% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.465 -4.25% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.830 2.47% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 2.950 -4.22%

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