Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 08, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:45 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M AIA ALL APE ARB BGL BOE CGF CKF CNI GGP GMD (2) GQG IPG PXA SGM SKC SKT SUN SYL YRL

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $62.05

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden maintains a Buy rating for Aristocrat Leisure with its target price increased to $66.00 from $65.00 following a recent investor briefing.

The analyst frames the company's equity story around its durable, defensive land-based gaming segment despite recent management commentary regarding the complexity of scaling the interactive division.

First pillar bridge targets for fiscal 2029 are adjusted to $892m, which remains slightly below the company's goal.

The broker notes management's successful progress on growth initiatives and reiterates its positive outlook on the core business.

Valuation is driven by lower risk-free rates and model roll-forwards.

This report was published on July 3, 2026.

Target price is $66.00 Current Price is $62.05 Difference: $3.95

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $64.61, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 256.1, implying annual growth of 11.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 98.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 287.2, implying annual growth of 12.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 109.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.94

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Eagers Automotive with a $28.50 target price following a 9.9% increase in June vehicle sales.

Year-to-date sales turned positive with a 1.2% lift against the prior corresponding period, driven by robust delivery cadence from principal brands such as Toyota and BYD.

The analyst notes improving supply access for backlogged Toyota models alongside a record monthly sales performance from BYD will support 1H26 profit outcomes for Eagers Automotive.

Commentary posits sustainable growth across battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle volumes remains a key driver, supported by highly attractive federal tax incentives over the next three years.

Unmatched market share positions across both traditional and new energy vehicle segments leave the automotive retail group well placed to outpace wider industry performance, the report concludes.

This report was published on July 7, 2026.

Target price is $28.50 Current Price is $20.94 Difference: $7.56

If APE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $26.47, suggesting upside of 26.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 107.5, implying annual growth of 23.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 78.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 122.6, implying annual growth of 14.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 84.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $18.72

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARB)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity retains a Hold rating for ARB Corp with a $21.80 target price following an -18.2% decline in its key automotive sales index against the prior corresponding period.

Cyclical volume headwinds remain apparent across the core diesel dual cab utility segment as elevated fuel costs and delayed business-related purchasing decisions depress near-term industry traction.

The analyst expects a sequential performance lift into the second half of 2026 as comparative baselines ease and major original equipment manufacturers introduce higher promotional rebates to clear accumulated inventory.

Anticipated supply-driven delivery accelerations from vehicle partners like Toyota are projected to provide a strong underlying volume catalyst, although a typical two-month execution lag will mute the immediate financial impact on 1H27 outcomes.

The broker labels the near-term landscape as mixed, though a massive order backlog in critical four-wheel-drive models supports building fundamental momentum over the medium term.

This report was published on July 7, 2026.

Target price is $21.80 Current Price is $18.72 Difference: $3.08

If ARB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $25.12, suggesting upside of 34.2%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.9, implying annual growth of -11.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.8, implying annual growth of 10.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 68.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.33

Moelis rates ((BGL)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis maintains a Buy rating for Bellevue Gold with a $2.15 target price following a June quarter production beat.

The company delivered 41.6koz gold, outperforming the broker's 37.2koz estimate driven by higher-than-anticipated head grades of 4.5g/t.

Annual production reached 143.5koz, comfortably exceeding the mid-point of previous guidance, while the all-in sustaining cost outcome landed within the projected range.

The analyst highlights accelerated hedge book reductions, positioning the company to reach an unhedged status by mid-2027 and capture full exposure to prevailing gold price upside.

With a transition toward debt-free operations and material free cash flow generation expected, the broker views this as an attractive entry point for investors.

This report was published on July 8, 2026.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.33 Difference: $0.82

If BGL meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.93, suggesting upside of 45.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.5, implying annual growth of 357.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.2.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources