Rudi’s View: A-REITs, Banks & Miners

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Fresh into the new financial year; a closer look into two of the dominant sectors on the ASX, plus A-REITs.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

It's early days, but after the tax-loss selling and window-dressing antics in June, it appears the Australian share market is reverting to more normal programming in July.

Expensive defensives no longer look like the natural go-to destination and many stocks that persistently encountered selling pressure in June are visibly springing back to life.

One should refrain from drawing too many conclusions, though. Many share prices had been artificially depressed. Seasonal buyers chasing the upward corrections in July do not automatically signal a more favourable outcome for the weeks and months ahead.

Underneath the surface, the risk of yet another RBA rate hike remains in place, while economic momentum is deteriorating, not least because the always reliable domestic property market is no longer providing solid support, with market updates from Australian businesses more likely to disappoint than otherwise.

Investors might well take guidance from strategists at Morgan Stanley, who predict the upcoming results season in August will likely pull down the average EPS increase to single digits from the 12.9% currently forecast by market consensus.

Morgan Stanley is far from the only one that strongly believes the risk remains to the downside for corporate earnings in Australia. Such a rather large reduction has essentially two major consequences:

There will be many disappointments before and during August Share price volatility is about to spike higher

Within this context, the statistics generated from corporate results delivered post-February look awful, though, granted, they looked worse post-August last year.

Check it out here: https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

A-REITs Join The Comeback Trade

As always, it's the amazing comebacks, such as the 60%-plus rally in Pro Medicus ((PME)) shares in a little over one month, that attract most market watchers' attention.

But has anyone noticed the comeback from yesteryear's market laggards equally features strong outperformance from selected A-REITs?