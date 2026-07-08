TEN YEARS IN THE MAKING. FXTRADING.COM IS JUST GETTING STARTED.

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SYDNEY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FXTRADING.com today marks ten years of operation, a milestone the CFD trading platform is using to set out what the next phase of its business will be built on: a trading and investment ecosystem engineered, built and owned end-to-end, in-house. A commitment they have labelled "engineered trust".



10 Years of Engineering Excellence

Over the past decade, FXTrading.com has built its execution, risk systems, client portal and trading platforms internally rather than relying on white-label technology. This approach now underpins its funds management, social trading and multi-asset offering across more than 200 instruments.

That approach is guided by a single mission: FXT exists to build better traders. Every system the company has engineered in-house, including execution, risk, pricing and funds management, has been built around what a trader actually needs in order to improve, not just trade more.

"Ten years in this category teaches you one thing: the market will always be unpredictable. What’s in our control is everything else, the systems, the costs, the execution," said Adam Phillips, CEO, FXT. "That’s what we’ve spent the past decade building, and it’s what the next phase of FXT is engineered around."

Some of that engineering will be made public for the first time in the coming weeks, including a proprietary FXT AI capability and a dedicated PAMM Funds Management platform, among a broader suite of technology FXT has built in-house over the past decade.

FXT will confirm a new brand identity and growth strategy in mid-July 2026, marking the next phase of the company’s expansion across Asia-Pacific and international markets.

About FXTrading.com

FXTrading.com is part of the Gleneagle Group being a leader in the evolution of financial markets offering corporate advisory, funds management, institutional dealing, broking and trading platform services. It has an Australian Financial Services license and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) Financial License. FXTrading.com is a multi-asset CFD trading platform offering access to 200+ instruments across FX, indices, commodities and share CFD’s from a single account. FXTrading.com’s execution, risk systems, client portal and trading platforms are built and operated in-house. FXTrading.com serves self-directed traders, money managers and investors across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

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