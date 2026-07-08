Treasure Chest: ASX

Treasure Chest | 2:34 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is the ASX.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

JP Morgan

The subject:

JP Morgan believes the ASX ((ASX)) is approaching an inflection point after resetting costs and addressing key regulatory issues, although successful execution of the CHESS replacement and the new CEO's strategy remain critical.

Has ASX management pulled all the bad news forward to clean the slate for the fresh incoming CEO?

ASX ((ASX)) future is looking up

More info:

Is the once-stalwart stock of private investors set to make a comeback?

The ASX is heading into its FY26 result following another challenging second half period.

The shares are down around -19% since the start of 2026 while the ASX200 index has risen around 7.6%.

Unfavourable regulatory decisions, a sharply higher cost base, and ongoing leadership changes have weighed on investor sentiment and earnings.

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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