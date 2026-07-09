AIS Saigon Celebrates Historic IB Results with Two Perfect Scorers, Marking a New Milestone in Its 20-Year Journey

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The Class of 2026 delivers the strongest IB Diploma results in AIS Saigon’s history, with two students achieving a perfect 45-point score and graduates earning offers from leading universities worldwide.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the Australian International School (AIS Saigon) celebrates its 20th Anniversary, the school has achieved the strongest International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results in its history, reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam’s leading international schools.



The Class of 2026 delivers the strongest IB Diploma results in AIS Saigon’s history, with two students achieving a perfect 45-point score and graduates earning offers from leading universities worldwide.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/australian-international-school/9409151-en-ais-saigon-celebrates-historic-ib-results-with-two-perfect-scorers

AIS Saigon Celebrates Record-Breaking IB Results

The Class of 2026 has delivered the strongest International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results in AIS Saigon’s history, achieving an outstanding Average IB Score of 35.5 alongside a 100% Diploma pass rate, 30% scored 38 points or higher. In addition, 68.13% of graduates were awarded the prestigious IB Bilingual Diploma, reflecting both academic excellence and the school’s commitment to developing globally minded, multilingual learners.

Across the 111-member graduating cohort, students have received offers and scholarships from leading universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Asia, demonstrating the breadth of opportunities available to AIS graduates.

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Leading this exceptional cohort are Sadhika and Quang Khang (Gateau), who became the first students in AIS Saigon’s history to achieve a perfect 45-point IB Diploma score, the highest score in the IB Diploma Programme. Quang Khang’s achievement also marks a historic milestone as the first Vietnamese student at AIS Saigon to attain the perfect IB score.



Sadhika Kapoor achieved a perfect 45-point IB Diploma score, becoming one of the first students in AIS Saigon’s history to reach the highest possible IB result. A full boarding scholarship student and Nsouli Scholar, she will continue her journey in Psychology at York University.

As a full boarding scholarship student, Sadhika developed her passion for psychology, founded the student-led initiative EcoPsych, and was awarded the prestigious Nsouli Scholars Programme before earning York University’s President’s International Scholarship (CAD180,000) to pursue Psychology.

Alongside her, Quang Khang distinguished himself through his passion for analytical thinking, problem-solving and leadership. Achieving a perfect 45-point IB score has opened the door to a wide range of opportunities at leading universities, and he is now exploring opportunities in Australia as he looks to further challenge himself academically and broaden his future career pathways.



Quang Khang (Gateau) Dang achieved a perfect 45-point IB Diploma score, becoming the first Vietnamese student in AIS Saigon’s history to reach this milestone. Passionate about analytical thinking and innovation, he is exploring opportunities in Australia.

Twenty Years of Educational Excellence

The Class of 2026’s achievements, marked by the school’s two perfect IB scores and highest-ever average IB score of 35.5, represent two decades of commitment to creating an environment where every learner can thrive.

For Jon Standen, Executive Principal of AIS Saigon, this year’s graduating cohort is a powerful reflection of that shared commitment.



Jon Standen, Executive Principal of AIS Saigon

"Every graduating class leaves its own legacy, and the Class of 2026 will always hold a special place in the history of AIS Saigon. While we are delighted to celebrate our strongest IB results to date, what makes this cohort truly special is the journey behind those achievements.

This year, 111 students graduated from AIS, each following their own path and defining success in their own way. Together, they have created a graduating class that we are incredibly proud of, not only for what they have achieved, but for the people they have become.

We are especially delighted to celebrate Sadhika and Quang Khang, who both achieved a perfect IB score of 45. Their success is exceptional, but it also reflects the many different ways our students discover their strengths, pursue their passions and realise their potential.

For the past twenty years, our focus has remained the same: creating a learning environment where every student feels known, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. As we look ahead, we do so with gratitude to our students, teachers and families, whose partnership continues to shape every generation of AIS learners."

A Shared Vision for the Future

For Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Inspired Education Group, Sadhika’s achievement reflects both the strength of AIS Saigon and the extraordinary potential of students in Vietnam.



Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Education Group, and Founder of the Nsouli Scholars Programme

"Vietnam continues to produce exceptional young talent, and Sadhika’s achievement is a powerful example of what is possible when ambition, resilience and academic excellence are matched with opportunity. The Nsouli Scholars Programme was created to identify outstanding students, remove barriers, and give them access to a world-class education. Sadhika embodies exactly that mission.

As AIS Saigon enters its third decade, Inspired remains committed to expanding opportunity for future generations of students in Vietnam and across the world. We are incredibly proud of Sadhika and look forward to seeing the impact she will make in the years ahead."

About Australian International School (AIS) Saigon

The Australian International School (AIS) Saigon is one of Vietnam’s leading international schools, offering a world-class education from 18 months to 18 years old. As an Inspired School, AIS Saigon combines academic excellence with personalized learning, wellbeing, leadership development and global citizenship. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, AIS continues to empower students to discover who they are, pursue their aspirations and become confident, compassionate and globally minded young people.

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