ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 09 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|7.180
|10.46%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|1.985
|-10.18%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.990
|7.55%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.930
|-5.70%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|20.140
|5.56%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.600
|-5.51%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.220
|5.45%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.540
|-4.97%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.680
|5.19%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|47.260
|-4.56%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.450
|4.65%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.535
|-4.46%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.520
|4.55%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.300
|-4.23%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|12.900
|4.12%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|61.350
|-4.02%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.035
|4.02%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.100
|3.96%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.940
|-3.67%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.290
|3.62%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.470
|-3.58%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|44.490
|3.47%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.820
|-3.54%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|8.030
|3.35%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|12.540
|-3.54%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|14.620
|2.96%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.145
|-3.33%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.265
|2.85%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|21.850
|-3.28%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.210
|2.76%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|158.520
|-3.25%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|17.930
|2.75%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.850
|-3.09%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.030
|2.71%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.910
|-2.94%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.930
|2.61%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|30.310
|-2.82%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.610
|2.56%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.780
|-2.65%
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