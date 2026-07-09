ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 09 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 7.180 10.46% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 1.985 -10.18% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.990 7.55% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.930 -5.70% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 20.140 5.56% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.600 -5.51% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.220 5.45% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.540 -4.97% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.680 5.19% DPM – DPM METALS INC 47.260 -4.56% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 4.65% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.535 -4.46% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.520 4.55% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.300 -4.23% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 12.900 4.12% AMC – AMCOR PLC 61.350 -4.02% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.035 4.02% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.100 3.96% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.940 -3.67% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.290 3.62% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.470 -3.58% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 44.490 3.47% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.820 -3.54% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 8.030 3.35% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 12.540 -3.54% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 14.620 2.96% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.265 2.85% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 21.850 -3.28% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.210 2.76% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 158.520 -3.25% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.930 2.75% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.850 -3.09% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.030 2.71% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.910 -2.94% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.930 2.61% RMD – RESMED INC 30.310 -2.82% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.610 2.56% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.780 -2.65%

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