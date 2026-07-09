Next-Generation Caravan Brand Skydream to Launch in Australia Later This Year

PR NewsWire | 1:41 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past decade, the automotive and home industries have undergone a wave of transformation. From electrification to intelligent driving, from smart homes to connected living, new technologies have fundamentally changed the way people travel and live. Yet for many caravan enthusiasts, the experience has remained largely unchanged—complex towing, difficult manoeuvring and limited off-grid capability continue to present barriers to truly independent travel.

At the same time, Australia is experiencing growing demand for outdoor lifestyles. More families, adventure seekers and remote workers are embracing the freedom of caravan travel, while expecting greater convenience, comfort and technology than traditional caravans have been able to offer.

California-based smart caravan company Skydream is set to introduce its next-generation intelligent electric caravan to Australia later this year, bringing a new approach to modern outdoor living.

"Skydream was founded to transform the caravan experience through technology," said the General Manager of Skydream. "Our goal is to help people set off with confidence, tow with ease and settle into camp effortlessly—without compromising between breathtaking destinations and the comforts of modern living."

Since its global debut at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf in 2025, Skydream has attracted international attention for its vision. Built around three core technology pillars—Intelligent Mobility, Intelligent Energy and Intelligent Living—the caravan is designed to address many of the long-standing challenges faced by users.

The Intelligent Mobility system is designed to make towing easier and safer. Twin electric drive motors help reduce towing effort and improve stability, while advanced vehicle control technologies minimise trailer sway for greater confidence on the road. Once at the campsite, one-touch hitching & unhitching and intelligent parking simplify the entire setup process, making caravanning easier even for first-time users.

For off-grid adventures, Skydream’s Intelligent Energy system combines a high-capacity 30-85 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with advanced energy management to support extended off-grid stays. The system also enables external power supply, allowing users to charge electric vehicles or provide backup power when needed.

Inside the caravan, Intelligent Living brings smart home technology into the travel experience. An integrated control system replaces conventional switches and multiple remote controls, enabling users to manage lighting, air conditioning, entertainment and other functions through voice commands, mobile app, tablet or centralised control panel. One-touch scene modes allow the interior to adapt seamlessly for work, relaxation or sleep.

Over the past year, Skydream has continued to gain international recognition, making its global debut at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, receiving the Platinum Award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards, and unveiling a series of breakthrough technologies at its global launch event in Silicon Valley.

As one of the world’s most established caravan markets, Australia offers an ideal environment for Skydream’s next phase of global expansion. In the years ahead, Skydream aims to work alongside travellers to shape a smarter, more connected and more enjoyable future for caravan living.

official website of Skydream: www.skydreamrv.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms