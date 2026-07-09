Rudi’s View: July’s Stock Pickers’ Favourites

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Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 3:51 PM

Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Lower commodity prices and downward pressure on share prices of related producers are simply par for the course, according to the latest sector update by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

They blame profit-taking after what has largely been an 18-month-long uptrend, much to the delight of those on the shareholder register.

As has been the case after every pullback throughout that period, lower prices may offer the next opportunity, though maybe not for all commodities and producers.

Morgan Stanley's preference is for commodities with unequivocally strong demand fundamentals, such as copper and uranium.

On Thursday morning, the latest sector update included downgrades for Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Deterra Royalties ((DRR)) to Underweight.

Highlighted Overweight-rated companies include uranium exposures Paladin Energy ((PDN)) and Boss Energy ((BOE)), as well as BHP Group ((BHP)) and Iluka Resources ((ILU)).

Not highlighted, but also Overweight-rated, are Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) and South32 ((S32)).

Peers at UBS expect iron ore prices to remain less volatile ahead, but to step down by -US$10-15/t over the next two years as Simandou ramps up and the market is projected to move into a larger surplus.

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