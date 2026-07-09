Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Treasure Chest | 1:33 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is WiseTech Global.

By Mark Woodruff

Whose Idea Is It?

Citi

The subject:

WiseTech Global ((WTC)).

Citi believes the odds look in favour of guidance for FY27 revenue growth to disappoint. In addition, the broker has lowered FY26 revenue growth for Cargowise to 15%, noting this is near the bottom of management's 14%-21% growth guidance.

As far as Citi analysts are concerned, main uncertainties include whether WiseTech can convert major freight-forwarding customers to its new commercial model without sacrificing too much near-term revenue or margin, while also delivering delayed AI/product initiatives, managing DSV/e2Open risks, and containing governance-related share-price pressure.

ERP-Business-Technology-Internet-446120660

More info:

Management at WiseTech Global is prioritising adoption of its CargoWise Value Packs, plus AI functionality, a strategy Citi views as supportive of long-term growth despite weighing on near-term revenue.

CargoWise is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform for the global logistics industry.