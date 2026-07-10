ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.360 15.12% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 197.070 -6.34% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 12.50% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.410 -6.24% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.700 9.40% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.720 -5.34% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.400 7.69% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.720 -4.37% DPM – DPM METALS INC 50.810 7.51% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.270 -3.96% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.445 7.43% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.740 -3.61% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.550 7.25% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.415 -3.41% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.830 7.11% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.240 -3.28% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 6.72% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.110 -3.04% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.240 6.67% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 43.300 -2.67% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.040 6.45% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.650 -2.67% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.950 5.56% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 18.740 -2.65% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.950 5.56% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.750 -2.51% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.090 5.29% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.960 -2.46% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.020 5.24% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.670 -2.39% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.120 5.16% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.470 -2.35% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.355 5.04% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 41.950 -2.31% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.110 4.76% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.090 -2.27% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 6.030 4.69% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.630 -2.23% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 4.40% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.445 -2.20%

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