HashMicro Advances Enterprise AI with HashMicro X and Hashy OS for APAC Businesses

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SYDNEY and BRISBANE, Australia and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HashMicro, a leading enterprise software provider in the Asia Pacific, announced the launch of HashMicro X and Hashy OS, introducing a new generation of enterprise AI designed to help organizations move beyond automation and build AI-native businesses. Together, these innovations enable companies to embed AI into daily operations while giving employees an intelligent workspace where AI can collaborate, reason, and take action.

As organizations adopt AI, many still face fragmented data, disconnected applications, and standalone tools operating outside core processes. HashMicro X and Hashy OS address these challenges by combining enterprise software with an integrated AI ecosystem that connects data, workflows, and people through a unified platform.

HashMicro X is an AI-native business software platform embedding intelligence directly into operations. Across finance, procurement, manufacturing, inventory, sales, customer service, and human resources, AI is built into workflows to automate repetitive tasks, analyze data, recommend next-best actions, and help teams make faster, informed decisions. Rather than simply recording transactions, it actively assists businesses in executing work more efficiently.

Complementing the platform is Hashy OS, an enterprise AI operating system serving as a unified workspace for intelligent collaboration. Employees can work alongside specialized AI coworkers capable of handling department-specific tasks, and connect securely with external applications through MCP integrations, which are powered by Nexus, HashMicro’s intelligence layer that unifies enterprise knowledge across systems to deliver contextual answers and recommendations. Organizations can also create custom AI-powered solutions with Hashy Apps, enabling rapid development tailored to operational needs without rebuilding technology stacks.

"Enterprise AI shouldn’t exist as another standalone application," said Lusiana Lu, Chief Business Development Officer at HashMicro. "It should understand how a business operates, connect information across systems, and work alongside employees to move tasks forward. With HashMicro X and Hashy OS, we’re introducing an AI ecosystem that transforms AI from a productivity tool into an operational capability."

Designed for mid-sized and large enterprises, these capabilities provide a scalable foundation to modernize operations while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and flexibility. By combining AI-native software with an intelligent operating system, HashMicro enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation and unlock productivity across departments.

Founded in 2015, HashMicro provides AI-powered enterprise software in the Asia Pacific, serving organizations across industries. Its integrated solutions help manage finance, supply chain, manufacturing, inventory, procurement, sales, customer relationships, human resources, and core operations through a unified platform, enabling efficiency, scalability, and the realization of enterprise AI.

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