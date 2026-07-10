Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Jul 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM

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This story features WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED, and other companies.
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WTC
The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300, ALL-ORDS and ALL-TECH

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-Selling pressure resumed this week on the Australian market, with the ASX200 declining by nearly -1%.

-Under the surface, portfolio rotations featured. Materials were sold off heavily, down over -5%, as brokers reset earnings expectations following a pullback in commodity prices. More will be revealed over the next couple of weeks as quarterly updates start to roll in.

-Industrials also retreated, as did REITs, down over -2.5%, while Energy rallied over 3% on higher oil prices as the Iran/US truce wilted, curtailing tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

-Financials also stood out in what some analysts might consider a head-scratcher of a rally, up over 1%. With a challenging macro backdrop and the possibility of another RBA rate hike, it’s not hard to find a suite of negative views on the sector. Clearly, someone had a different take this week.

-Information technology also rallied, up over 2%, boosted by WiseTech Global ((WTC)). Richard White announced he was stepping down from the Chair role.

-Overseas, the Dow Jones powered to a new all-time high, while semiconductor and memory stocks went on a wild ride. They initially sold off to start the week following Samsung Electronics’ apparently disappointing result.

-By Thursday, the buy-the-dip momentum cohort was back buying memory and chip stocks ahead of SK Hynix’s ADR listing on Nasdaq.

-It was a quiet week domestically from a macro standpoint. Assistant RBA Governor (Economic) Sarah Hunter’s speech focused on supply-side shocks and the challenges they present for dual-mandated central banks (inflation and employment), such as the RBA.

-Next week the Australian calendar looks quiet on the macro front, but traders will no doubt have a beady eye on the US June CPI and PPI prints mid-week.

-Volatility in markets will also no doubt be driven by how the US/Iran situation evolves.

Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Corporate news in the week that was:

  • Genesis Minerals ((GMD)) flagged to bid for Vault Minerals ((VAU))
  • Tourism Holdings ((THL)) grants BGH-led consortium due diligence for a potential takeover bid
  • Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) rejects IFM Investors’ revised takeover proposal
  • Endeavour Group ((EDV)) and Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) commence vineyard asset sales
  • Avenue Capital nears acquisition of CapitaLand’s Australian lending business
  • Brookfield joins bidding for Colonial First State alongside existing owners KKR and Commonwealth Bank ((CBA))
  • Mineral Resources’ ((MIN)) $10m airline acquisition raises fresh governance and transparency questions
  • Court approves the Macquarie-led ((MQG)) $11.7bn takeover of Qube Holdings ((QUB)), clearing a key hurdle for the transaction
  • Verso Capital Partners completes its first acquisition with the purchase of Grange Banks
  • CK Infrastructure launches a $2bn-$3bn sale process for EDL Energy
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank will acquire a 15% stake in Morrison, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs advising
  • JBS is reportedly pursuing a $2.5bn acquisition of Baiada Poultry despite denials the business is for sale
  • Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) will invest $50m in JS Link to support development of a Malaysian magnet manufacturing facility
  • Cobre ((CBE)) is seeking to raise $100m in equity to lift its stake in the Sierra Atacama copper project to 75%
  • Parratech is seeking a private capital partner to help fund its US expansion amid strong data centre demand
  • IFM Investors completed its takeover of Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), securing a 67.43% stake
  • ResMed ((RMD)) agreed to sell MatrixCare to Frazier Healthcare Partners for US$490m as it sharpens its focus on core sleep and respiratory care businesses
  • Frasers escalated its pursuit of Accent Group ((AX1)) by appealing to the Takeovers Panel as the takeover battle intensifies
  • Aura Consolidated Group agreed to acquire Qoria ((QOR)) in a US$2.1bn all-share transaction to create an ASX-listed global digital safety business
  • Brokers have launched the bookbuild for the SCX.ai IPO as investor interest in artificial intelligence listings continues to build
  • FDC Consolidated Holdings’ ((FDC)) successful market debut is expected to encourage a new wave of AI-focused IPOs on the ASX ((ASX))
  • IperionX ((IPX)) launched a US$50m American Depositary Shares offering to fund the expansion of its titanium production capacity
  • APG Asset Management has backed Palisade Real Assets’ European infrastructure expansion through the acquisition of Lemvig Biogas in Denmark
  • Fletcher Building ((FBU)) upgraded FY26 earnings guidance to NZ$400m-NZ$403m, around 6.4% above prior guidance, driven by stronger property sales and improved manufacturing and distribution volumes
  • Westgold Resources ((WGX)) completed the sale of the Chalice Project to Corazon Mining ((CZN))
  • Steadfast Group ((SDF)) extended due diligence on its proposed $7.7bn takeover bid
  • BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) takeover speculation eased as investment banks resumed research coverage on the stock
  • Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire credit reporting business CreditorWatch in a deal valued at around $700m
  • Chemist Warehouse founders are considering a sell-down of part of their estimated $8bn stake in Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) 
  • Aura Consolidate Group ((AXQ)) listed on the ASX following its $3bn acquisition of Qoria and a $145m capital raising
  • Ticketek owner TEG is seeking several hundred million dollars in new funding from its private equity owner and lenders to strengthen liquidity and support operations
  • Firmus is seeking US$2bn in private funding at a valuation of around US$15.5bn
  • FDC Consolidated Holdings ((FDC)) completed a $400m initial public offering, becoming Australia’s largest IPO of 2026

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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CHARTS

ALX ASX AX1 AXQ BSL CBA CBE CZN EDV FBU FDC GMD IPX LYC MIN MQG QOR QUB RMD SDF SIG THL TWE VAU WGX WTC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALX - ATLAS ARTERIA

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ASX - ASX LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AX1 - ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AXQ - AURA CONSOLIDATED GROUP INC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBE - COBRE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CZN - CORAZON MINING LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EDV - ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FBU - FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FDC - FDC CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GMD - GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IPX - IPERIONX LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: LYC - LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MIN - MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MQG - MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QOR - QORIA LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QUB - QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RMD - RESMED INC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SDF - STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SIG - SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: THL - TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TWE - TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: VAU - VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WGX - WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WTC - WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

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