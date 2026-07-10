Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Jul 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM
This story features WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED, and other companies.
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The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300, ALL-ORDS and ALL-TECH
A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.
For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.
The week that was in Australian finance:
-Selling pressure resumed this week on the Australian market, with the ASX200 declining by nearly -1%.
-Under the surface, portfolio rotations featured. Materials were sold off heavily, down over -5%, as brokers reset earnings expectations following a pullback in commodity prices. More will be revealed over the next couple of weeks as quarterly updates start to roll in.
-Industrials also retreated, as did REITs, down over -2.5%, while Energy rallied over 3% on higher oil prices as the Iran/US truce wilted, curtailing tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
-Financials also stood out in what some analysts might consider a head-scratcher of a rally, up over 1%. With a challenging macro backdrop and the possibility of another RBA rate hike, it’s not hard to find a suite of negative views on the sector. Clearly, someone had a different take this week.
-Information technology also rallied, up over 2%, boosted by WiseTech Global ((WTC)). Richard White announced he was stepping down from the Chair role.
-Overseas, the Dow Jones powered to a new all-time high, while semiconductor and memory stocks went on a wild ride. They initially sold off to start the week following Samsung Electronics’ apparently disappointing result.
-By Thursday, the buy-the-dip momentum cohort was back buying memory and chip stocks ahead of SK Hynix’s ADR listing on Nasdaq.
-It was a quiet week domestically from a macro standpoint. Assistant RBA Governor (Economic) Sarah Hunter’s speech focused on supply-side shocks and the challenges they present for dual-mandated central banks (inflation and employment), such as the RBA.
-Next week the Australian calendar looks quiet on the macro front, but traders will no doubt have a beady eye on the US June CPI and PPI prints mid-week.
-Volatility in markets will also no doubt be driven by how the US/Iran situation evolves.
Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
Corporate news in the week that was:
- Genesis Minerals ((GMD)) flagged to bid for Vault Minerals ((VAU))
- Tourism Holdings ((THL)) grants BGH-led consortium due diligence for a potential takeover bid
- Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) rejects IFM Investors’ revised takeover proposal
- Endeavour Group ((EDV)) and Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) commence vineyard asset sales
- Avenue Capital nears acquisition of CapitaLand’s Australian lending business
- Brookfield joins bidding for Colonial First State alongside existing owners KKR and Commonwealth Bank ((CBA))
- Mineral Resources’ ((MIN)) $10m airline acquisition raises fresh governance and transparency questions
- Court approves the Macquarie-led ((MQG)) $11.7bn takeover of Qube Holdings ((QUB)), clearing a key hurdle for the transaction
- Verso Capital Partners completes its first acquisition with the purchase of Grange Banks
- CK Infrastructure launches a $2bn-$3bn sale process for EDL Energy
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank will acquire a 15% stake in Morrison, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs advising
- JBS is reportedly pursuing a $2.5bn acquisition of Baiada Poultry despite denials the business is for sale
- Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) will invest $50m in JS Link to support development of a Malaysian magnet manufacturing facility
- Cobre ((CBE)) is seeking to raise $100m in equity to lift its stake in the Sierra Atacama copper project to 75%
- Parratech is seeking a private capital partner to help fund its US expansion amid strong data centre demand
- IFM Investors completed its takeover of Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), securing a 67.43% stake
- ResMed ((RMD)) agreed to sell MatrixCare to Frazier Healthcare Partners for US$490m as it sharpens its focus on core sleep and respiratory care businesses
- Frasers escalated its pursuit of Accent Group ((AX1)) by appealing to the Takeovers Panel as the takeover battle intensifies
- Aura Consolidated Group agreed to acquire Qoria ((QOR)) in a US$2.1bn all-share transaction to create an ASX-listed global digital safety business
- Brokers have launched the bookbuild for the SCX.ai IPO as investor interest in artificial intelligence listings continues to build
- FDC Consolidated Holdings’ ((FDC)) successful market debut is expected to encourage a new wave of AI-focused IPOs on the ASX ((ASX))
- IperionX ((IPX)) launched a US$50m American Depositary Shares offering to fund the expansion of its titanium production capacity
- APG Asset Management has backed Palisade Real Assets’ European infrastructure expansion through the acquisition of Lemvig Biogas in Denmark
- Fletcher Building ((FBU)) upgraded FY26 earnings guidance to NZ$400m-NZ$403m, around 6.4% above prior guidance, driven by stronger property sales and improved manufacturing and distribution volumes
- Westgold Resources ((WGX)) completed the sale of the Chalice Project to Corazon Mining ((CZN))
- Steadfast Group ((SDF)) extended due diligence on its proposed $7.7bn takeover bid
- BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) takeover speculation eased as investment banks resumed research coverage on the stock
- Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire credit reporting business CreditorWatch in a deal valued at around $700m
- Chemist Warehouse founders are considering a sell-down of part of their estimated $8bn stake in Sigma Healthcare ((SIG))
- Aura Consolidate Group ((AXQ)) listed on the ASX following its $3bn acquisition of Qoria and a $145m capital raising
- Ticketek owner TEG is seeking several hundred million dollars in new funding from its private equity owner and lenders to strengthen liquidity and support operations
- Firmus is seeking US$2bn in private funding at a valuation of around US$15.5bn
- FDC Consolidated Holdings ((FDC)) completed a $400m initial public offering, becoming Australia’s largest IPO of 2026
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
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CHARTS
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALX - ATLAS ARTERIA
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ASX - ASX LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AX1 - ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AXQ - AURA CONSOLIDATED GROUP INC
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBE - COBRE LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CZN - CORAZON MINING LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EDV - ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FBU - FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FDC - FDC CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GMD - GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IPX - IPERIONX LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: LYC - LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MIN - MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MQG - MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QOR - QORIA LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QUB - QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RMD - RESMED INC
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SDF - STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SIG - SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: THL - TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TWE - TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: VAU - VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WGX - WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WTC - WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED