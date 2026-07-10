Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 02 July 2026 to 09 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 03 July 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-07-26 Monday 06 July 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

3 – ASIC Watch: Car Loan Distributor Fees Draw Regulatory Fire Friday 03 July 2026 ASIC has launched a dual-front offensive against predatory retail practices and corporate gatekeeper failures, releasing a scathing review of the $150bn car loan market whilst initiating Federal Court proceedings against former directors over the collapsed Shield Master Fund

4 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls In July Thursday 02 July 2026 In Today’s Edition: IPO Mania; Not What It Looks Like At Face Value; Picture Of FY26; Best Buys & Conviction Calls

5 – Aristocrat Sticks To US$1bn Interactive Guidance Thursday 02 July 2026 Aristocrat Leisure’s Investor Day contained no unpleasant surprises, with management reiterating Interactive targets and reaffirming earnings guidance

6 – Uranium Week: Boss Energy’s Upside Surprise Tuesday 07 July 2026 Boss Energy’s latest update delivered a pleasant surprise. Meanwhile, structural U308 supply deficits and accelerating nuclear demand should support higher long-term prices

7 – The Market In Numbers – 4 Jul 2026 Saturday 04 July 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – In Brief: Perpetual, Qualitas, Autosports, EchoIQ Friday 03 July 2026 This weeks In Brief presents a disparate selection of themes; takeovers, AI, downgrades and bright stars – the variation almost characterises the shape of the market

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-07-26 Friday 03 July 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – The Short Report – 02 Jul 2026 Thursday 02 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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