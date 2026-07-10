Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 02 July 2026 to 09 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-07-2026
Friday 03 July 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-07-26
Monday 06 July 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
3 – ASIC Watch: Car Loan Distributor Fees Draw Regulatory Fire
Friday 03 July 2026
ASIC has launched a dual-front offensive against predatory retail practices and corporate gatekeeper failures, releasing a scathing review of the $150bn car loan market whilst initiating Federal Court proceedings against former directors over the collapsed Shield Master Fund
4 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls In July
Thursday 02 July 2026
In Today’s Edition: IPO Mania; Not What It Looks Like At Face Value; Picture Of FY26; Best Buys & Conviction Calls
5 – Aristocrat Sticks To US$1bn Interactive Guidance
Thursday 02 July 2026
Aristocrat Leisure’s Investor Day contained no unpleasant surprises, with management reiterating Interactive targets and reaffirming earnings guidance
6 – Uranium Week: Boss Energy’s Upside Surprise
Tuesday 07 July 2026
Boss Energy’s latest update delivered a pleasant surprise. Meanwhile, structural U308 supply deficits and accelerating nuclear demand should support higher long-term prices
7 – The Market In Numbers – 4 Jul 2026
Saturday 04 July 2026
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
8 – In Brief: Perpetual, Qualitas, Autosports, EchoIQ
Friday 03 July 2026
This weeks In Brief presents a disparate selection of themes; takeovers, AI, downgrades and bright stars – the variation almost characterises the shape of the market
9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-07-26
Friday 03 July 2026
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
10 – The Short Report – 02 Jul 2026
Thursday 02 July 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market