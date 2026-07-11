The Market In Numbers – 11 Jul 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 11 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) NZ50 13785.670 1.23% 1.20% 1.20% 1.75% 1.20% All Ordinaries 9003.70 -0.49% 0.19% 0.19% -0.21% 0.19% S&P ASX 200 8806.00 -0.43% 0.31% 0.31% 1.05% 0.31% S&P ASX 300 8741.30 -0.43% 0.31% 0.31% 0.68% 0.31% Communication Services 1597.60 -0.31% -1.58% -1.58% -8.22% -1.58% Consumer Discretionary 3952.00 0.95% -1.09% -1.09% -1.03% -1.09% Consumer Staples 13251.70 0.87% -0.68% -0.68% 14.06% -0.68% Energy 9824.20 3.88% 3.55% 3.55% 17.44% 3.55% Financials 9586.80 1.97% 2.54% 2.54% 2.68% 2.54% Health Care 26806.30 -0.79% 2.93% 2.93% -20.67% 2.93% Industrials 8350.00 -1.41% -1.29% -1.29% -0.89% -1.29% Info Technology 1810.70 1.34% -0.58% -0.58% -15.94% -0.58% Materials 22997.40 -4.41% -1.67% -1.67% 8.88% -1.67% Real Estate 3587.10 -1.17% -1.79% -1.79% -9.56% -1.79% Utilities 9400.80 0.80% -2.88% -2.88% -2.66% -2.88% A-REITs 1669.00 -1.14% -1.57% -1.57% -8.59% -1.57% All Technology Index 3030.70 0.48% 0.00% 0.00% -10.77% 0.00% Banks 4029.20 2.39% 3.04% 3.04% -0.96% 3.04% Gold Index 15625.50 -5.79% 4.11% 4.11% -16.32% 4.11% Metals & Mining 7908.50 -4.43% -1.52% -1.52% 8.83% -1.52%

The World

Index 11 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) FTSE100 10497.29 -1.70% 0.00% 0.00% 5.60% 0.00% DAX30 25067.09 -2.76% 0.29% 0.29% 2.35% 0.29% Hang Seng 24175.12 3.53% 5.66% 5.66% -6.50% 5.66% Nikkei 225 68557.73 -1.70% -2.15% -2.15% 36.19% -2.15% NZ50 13785.670 1.23% 1.20% 1.20% 1.75% 1.20% DJIA 52637.01 -0.50% 0.61% 0.61% 8.83% 0.61% S&P500 7575.39 1.23% 1.01% 1.01% 9.85% 1.01% Nasdaq Comp 26281.61 1.74% 0.26% 0.26% 12.22% 0.26%

Metals & Minerals

Index 11 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) Gold (oz) 4132.65 -0.07% 2.53% 2.53% -5.78% 2.53% Silver (oz) 60.36 -1.77% 2.72% 2.72% -22.54% 2.72% Copper (lb) 6.2473 1.16% 1.20% 1.20% 9.95% 1.20% Aluminium (lb) 1.4560 4.01% 3.53% 3.53% 8.86% 3.53% Nickel (lb) 7.4206 1.77% -0.61% -0.61% -0.89% -0.61% Zinc (lb) 1.6466 4.10% 4.08% 4.08% 18.15% 4.08% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 0.00% Iron Ore (t) 98.57 0.33% -1.69% -1.69% -7.99% -1.69%

Energy

Index 11 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) West Texas Crude 71.81 4.89% 1.97% 1.97% 25.06% 1.97% Brent Crude 76.22 6.47% 3.74% 3.74% 25.26% 3.74%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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