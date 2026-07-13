ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 13 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 33.33% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.350 -12.83%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.056 9.80% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.000 -10.60%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.350 4.91% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.250 -7.89%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 4.920 4.68% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.150 -6.52%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.460 4.68% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.230 -5.51%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 36.750 4.17% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.445 -5.32%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.535 4.07% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.165 -4.90%
MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.780 3.77% RMD – RESMED INC 28.570 -4.86%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.880 3.70% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.540 -4.84%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.740 3.68% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -4.80%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.330 3.56% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.510 -4.67%
EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 18.620 3.56% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.920 3.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.740 -4.53%
RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.090 3.47% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.425 -4.49%
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.340 3.33% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.720 -4.44%
MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.445 3.21% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.040 -4.40%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.500 3.06% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.425 -4.36%
ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 18.030 2.85% XRO – XERO LIMITED 70.240 -4.31%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.240 2.54% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.770 -4.31%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.445 2.12% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.225 -4.26%

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