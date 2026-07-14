ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 14 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.660
|8.13%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.650
|-16.09%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|111.600
|7.98%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|-11.11%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.400
|7.62%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.750
|-9.52%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.200
|5.26%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.110
|-5.99%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.400
|5.26%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.320
|-5.38%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.920
|4.98%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.840
|-4.99%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|16.750
|4.95%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.360
|-4.00%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.250
|-3.85%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.925
|4.52%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.580
|-3.76%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.710
|4.51%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.190
|-3.46%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|34.750
|4.29%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.200
|-3.23%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.500
|3.81%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.070
|-3.19%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|4.700
|3.75%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.950
|-2.96%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.220
|3.26%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.175
|-2.89%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|11.780
|3.15%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|5.000
|-2.72%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.770
|3.05%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|29.110
|-2.71%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.200
|3.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.680
|-2.62%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.240
|2.91%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|15.610
|-2.62%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.540
|2.86%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.480
|-2.49%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.560
|2.77%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.400
|-2.44%
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