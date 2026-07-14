ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 14 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.660 8.13% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.650 -16.09% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 111.600 7.98% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -11.11% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.400 7.62% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.750 -9.52% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.200 5.26% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.110 -5.99% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.400 5.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.320 -5.38% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.920 4.98% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.840 -4.99% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 16.750 4.95% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.360 -4.00% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.110 4.76% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.250 -3.85% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.925 4.52% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.580 -3.76% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.710 4.51% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.190 -3.46% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 34.750 4.29% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.200 -3.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.500 3.81% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.070 -3.19% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.700 3.75% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.950 -2.96% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.220 3.26% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.175 -2.89% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.780 3.15% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.000 -2.72% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.770 3.05% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 29.110 -2.71% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.200 3.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.680 -2.62% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.240 2.91% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.610 -2.62% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.540 2.86% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.480 -2.49% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.560 2.77% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.400 -2.44%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms