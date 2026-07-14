Palm Beach Motor Yachts joins as a Partner of the 4* Dressage Event at the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna 2026

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VIENNA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Companies from around the world support international sporting events, and for good reasons: they’re not just seeking reach, but places where people come together, enjoy shared moments, and create genuine experiences. This is exactly why Palm Beach Motor Yachts is now joining the Vienna leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. The world’s leading manufacturer of luxury motor yachts — with Australian roots and international headquarters in Florida — is partnering with the new international 4*dressage event, set against the backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace.

International sporting events of this scale are hardly possible to organize without strong partners. Sponsorship has evolved well beyond a classic logo on an advertising board into a strategic brand decision. Today, companies invest in experiences that make their brand credible and tangible.

A recent example of this is Palm Beach Motor Yachts. The globally active manufacturer of luxury motor yachts – with Australian roots and international headquarters in Florida – is now partnering with the newly launched international 4* dressage tournament at the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna. The fact that a company from the other side of the world has chosen the Vienna leg of the event, held in the main courtyard of Schönbrunn Palace, underscores the event’s international appeal.

Sponsorship Today Is More Than Just Advertising

The Longines Global Champions Tour is one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian sport series, making stops in major cities such as Paris, Shanghai, Rome, London, and Miami Beach. In 2026, Vienna will expand the program for the first time with an international dressage tournament, making it the only leg of the series to feature a second Olympic equestrian discipline. This creates additional opportunities for partners to present their brand in a high-quality international environment.

"We are proud to have won Palm Beach Motor Yachts as a partner — a company based on another continent that has deliberately chosen Vienna. It shows that our unique event at Schönbrunn Palace has long been recognized far beyond Austria’s borders and holds strong appeal for international companies. We are particularly delighted that this partnership is backed by an entrepreneurial family who not only supports equestrian sport, but lives it with great passion themselves," emphasize Sonja Klima and Helmut Morbitzer, organizers of the LGCT Vienna | Schloss Schönbrunn.

A Stage For The World’s Best

Last year, the world’s most successful dressage rider, Isabell Werth, already thrilled audiences in Schönbrunn with her impressive freestyle. With the new international 4* dressage tournament, this Olympic discipline now gains a permanent place within the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna for the first time.

"Riding against the backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace is truly special. Venues like this are extremely rare in dressage sport and create a unique atmosphere — for us riders as well as for the audience. It is wonderful that dressage continues to grow within the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna, and has found a partner in Palm Beach Motor Yachts that supports this development. Partnerships like these are enormously important for our sport," says Isabell Werth.

Vienna Wins Over International Partners

There are good reasons why companies from around the world support international sporting events. They are not only seeking reach, but places where people come together, enjoy shared moments, and create genuine experiences. The unique setting of Schönbrunn Palace, the international scope of the Longines Global Champions Tour, world-class competition, and a discerning audience come together to create exactly this kind of environment. Palm Beach Motor Yachts’ involvement shows that this combination can win over even companies from the other side of the world.

"For Palm Beach Motor Yachts, the partnership reflects a natural connection between two worlds defined by aesthetic grace, timeless elegance, precision, and seemingly effortless performance. It also speaks to a discerning audience that embraces competition and the pursuit of excellence, whether in business, sport, or the experiences they choose to enjoy on land and on the water," says Mark Richards, Founder/CEO, Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna | Schloss Schönbrunn

September 24 – 27, 2026

www.lgct-vienna.com

– Picture is available at AP –

Nicole Lazar

+436641342373

nicole@komma4.at

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