THE NOISE NATION: NOISE REVEALED AS #1 AUSTRALIAN NEIGHBOURHOOD OFFENCE

PR NewsWire | Jul 14 2026

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SIPPY DOWNS, Australia, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Australians may want to keep their neighbours at arm’s length, but new research from Youi Insurance reveals we still expect them to follow a very specific set of unwritten rules, with noisy neighbours topping the list of behaviours most likely to get under our skin.

As part of the second instalment of Youi’s Unofficial Series – following the launch of the Australian Unofficial Driving Etiquette Act in 2024 – the insurer has put neighbourly behaviour to the test, uncovering the rules Australians live by, despite rarely saying them out loud.

In a survey of over 2,000 Australians, nearly two-thirds (63%) ranked keeping noise down after certain hours as an unwritten rule of neighbourhood life and not using loud power tools too early or late in the day (48%) closely following. It’s also the biggest source of friction, with 21% of Australians’ worst neighbour experiences involving noise or parties.

Noise annoyance tops the list of behaviours Australians say they are most likely to speak up about (52%), and quiet hours are clearly defined – with two-thirds of Australians (66%) drawing the line before 10pm on weekdays, and tolerance slightly improving on weekends with 64% accepting noise after 10pm.

THE UNOFFICIAL RULEBOOK: PUT TO THE TEST

While Australians may not talk about them openly, these expectations form a clear – if unwritten – code of conduct.

So, Youi put it to the test, asking Australians what behaviours matter most, and distilling the results into the Australian Unofficial Neighbourhood Etiquette Act 2026.

Excessive Noise and the Right to a Good Night’s Sleep Parking Conduct and Access Protection Neighbour Acknowledgement Protocol Pet Conduct and Control Regulation Privacy Boundary and Non-Intrusion Standard

The findings show Australian neighbourhoods are held together not by formal regulations, but by a shared understanding of everyday etiquette. Over half (54%) of Australians agree their neighbourhood operates on unwritten rules, while 58% say they prefer neighbours who are polite, but keep their distance, highlighting a balance between friendliness and personal space.

At the same time, there are signs Australians are increasingly seeking a stronger sense of community closer to home, suggesting these small, everyday interactions play an important role in fostering connection.

Anthony Antonucci, Chief Customer Officer at Youi said that these unwritten rules reflect a uniquely Australian approach to neighbourhood living, one that values mutual respect, personal space, and a sense of quiet community.

"Australians want to be good neighbours, but on their own terms. There’s an unspoken balance between being friendly and respecting personal space – clearly, noise is where that line is drawn most clearly," Anthony said.

"Our findings show that while the idea of neighbourly behaviour is still strong, how it’s being lived out is changing across generations. Younger Australians clearly believe in the idea of neighbourly rules, with 65% of Gen Z agreeing they exist, but they’re less likely to put them into practice compared to older generations. Baby Boomers are the most committed rule-followers," she said.

Social researcher and futurist Ashley Fell said the results reflect shifting attitudes towards community and connection in modern Australia.

"Australians are redefining what community looks like in a more individualised and fast-paced world. We still value connection, but increasingly on our own terms, and in ways that feel low-effort and non-intrusive," Ashley said.

"These unwritten rules act as a social guide – they help people coexist more comfortably while creating opportunities for small but important moments of connection. 53% of Aussies feel that having neighbours living nearby makes them feel safer and more supported. Strengthening community can be as simple as saying hello, being mindful of noise, and respecting personal space according to Aussies," she said.

Explore the full findings and Australia’s unwritten neighbour rulebook here.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

This data is sourced from a survey conducted by Ideally between 2 June 2026 and 5 June 2026, involving 2,144 individuals aged 18 and above from all states and territories within Australia. Some percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number. Survey results have not been independently verified by Youi and may not be representative of the general population. Youi makes no representation or warranty of any kind of the accuracy, adequacy, reliability, or completeness of the data and accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind suffered as a result of the use of or reliance on the data. Individual experiences may vary.

Any information contained in this article is for general information only and is not comprehensive advice. Any recommendations should be considered against your personal circumstances.

References

1. Unofficial Neighbourhood Rules, Youi Insurance

ABOUT YOUI:

Youi Pty Ltd is an Australian registered company and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Youi Holdings Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of OUTsurance International Holdings Pty Limited. The ultimate holding company is OUTsurance Group Limited.

Youi Pty Ltd is a registered general insurance company which underwrites its own policies. Our products currently include Vehicle Insurance (Car Insurance, NSW CTP Green Slip, SA CTP, Motorcycle, Caravan and Trailer), Home Insurance (Buildings and Contents), Watercraft and Small Business Insurance.

Company: Youi Insurance

Company Phone: 13 96 84

Website: https://www.youi.com.au/

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