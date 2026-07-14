Uranium Week: India Boosts U308 Demand

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This story features PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PDN

The company is included in ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Global nuclear investment is accelerating. India opens a new export market for Australian producers.

To state that Australian uranium stocks are volatile is an understatement

Sector analysts continue to see a strengthening long-term demand outlook

Uranium export agreement with India opens new market for Australian producers

Paladin and Boss in focus as global nuclear momentum accelerates

By Danielle Ecuyer

Uranium demand continues to find long-term drivers

It’s not a stretch to state that Australian uranium stocks have been volatile in 2026.

A quick glance at Paladin Energy ((PDN)), the stock often earmarked as Australia’s premium U308 producer, reveals a share price well off its April high of over $14.

In August last year those shares were changing hands a little above $6 a piece. Yesterday, the shares closed at $9.69.

Canaccord Genuity notes Paladin’s performance has been mirrored across the broader sector on the local bourse.

At the same time, tailwinds for the sector have continued with two recent meaningful announcements coming out of North America.

Canada initiated a new nuclear strategy in late June to facilitate up to ten new reactor builds, with a target for two to be under construction by 2035.

By 2040 a further five should be up and running or at least in development.

In the US, and as previously highlighted in FNArena’s weekly uranium article (https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/07/07/uranium-week-boss-energys-upside-surprise/), the Department of Energy has conditionally awarded US$17.5bn in financing commitments to build up to ten AP1000 nuclear reactors.

It is part of Westinghouse’s US$80bn agreement with the US government to support the ordering of equipment with very long lead times. The target is to have all ten reactors under construction by 2030.

Delving into the U308 term market, Canaccord observes year-to-date term contract volumes represent around 30% of the total transacted in 2025.

Normally, the second half of the calendar year is seasonally stronger; hence term contract volumes are expected to accelerate over the next six months.

Term prices have been trending higher. Industry consultant TradeTech’s long-term price indicator stands at US$97/lb versus US$90/lb on January 31 this year.

Regarding the U308 spot market, Canaccord notes year-to-date volume is already at around 55% of the 2025 total. The recent pullback in spot market activity is attributed to a lack of buying from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT).

SPUT has acquired 6.6Mlbs year-to-date, with 5Mlbs purchased in the first three months and 1.6Mlbs in the past three months.

Canaccord anticipates SPUT has been balancing its rate of purchases against its 9Mlb annual limit. With the trust trading at around a -10% discount to net asset value, its ability to raise units and capital is constrained.

The analyst postulates SPUT may contemplate an external capital raising, similar to what occurred in 2025.

Current U308 holdings stand at around 81.5Mlbs with approximately US$115m in cash.

Morgan Stanley’s latest Materials strategy update equally points to higher term U308 prices, underpinned by utility contracting, Indian buying and momentum to restart nuclear reactors.

The forecast supply deficit stands at -13.5Mlbs in 2026, exacerbated by SPUT buying and challenges around sulphuric acid supplies. This analyst states the U308 market remains “structurally short”.

India was also in the headlines during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia.

Following two sizeable U308 offtake agreements in 2026 with Kazatomprom (circa US$4bn-plus) and Cameco (circa US$2bn), an agreement with Australia was announced that removes the final administrative hurdle, allowing domestic uranium producers to negotiate long-term supply agreements with Indian utilities.

“Today we can confirm the signing of the administrative arrangement to enable uranium exports to India for peaceful purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India… providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Spot market becalmed over the last week

Despite the upbeat macro outlook, the U308 spot market was described by TradeTech as “extremely quiet”.

Only one transaction was reported at US$84.80/lb, representing a slight decline of -US$0.20/lb from the end of the previous week.

The contract for 100klbs was for July delivery at Orano’s facility in France.

At the close of business last Friday, the industry consultant pointed to an active bid at US$85/lb for delivery at ConverDyn’s Metropolis facility in the US.

Material at Orano remained on offer at US$84.80/lb, reflecting the ongoing pricing differential between delivery locations.

Stocks in focus

Morgan Stanley has retained an Overweight rating on Paladin Energy ((PDN)) while lowering its target price to $11.95 from $13.65. The analyst sees robust production growth potential via Patterson Lake South (9.1Mlbs per annum) in Canada, with production expected in 2031.

Morgan Stanley also retained an Overweight rating on Boss Energy ((BOE)) while lowering its target price to $1.70 from $1.80. The broker maintains an improving outlook for the Honeymoon operation ahead of the upcoming feasibility study. While acknowledging the ongoing uncertainty around Honeymoon, the risks are now viewed as skewed to the upside.

Canaccord drew attention to BHP Group’s ((BHP)) move to stake exploration claims southwest of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, around 50km from NexGen Energy’s ((NXG)) Arrow deposit and close to other major uranium discoveries, including Paladin’s Triple R project.

While the broker says BHP’s intentions remain unclear, it believes the move is an encouraging signal of potential interest in Canadian uranium exploration. Historically, BHP has focused on developing its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, making the uranium-related claims a notable development.

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Silex Systems ((SLX)) with a $12.80 target price following an investor site visit to Silex’s laser isotope separation facilities at Lucas Heights.

The project remains fully on track for commercial uranium production by 2030 through Global Laser Enrichment, a joint venture partnership with Cameco.

Operational de-risking achieved Technology Readiness Level 6 status, initiating a multi-month window for partner equity options while advancing full-scale facility designs in Kentucky.

Commercialisation milestones are further supported by a US$98.9m state incentive package alongside a separate US Department of Energy technology grant.

Shaw’s update concludes long-term value optionality extends downstream into low-enriched uranium fuel markets and high-purity silicon processing assets tailored for quantum computing infrastructure.

Uranium shorts

As at July 7, Lotus Resources ((LOT)) remained the second most shorted stock on the ASX at 22.81%, unchanged from the previous week.

Boss Energy ((BOE)) ranked fifth at 11.98%, down from 13.38% a week earlier.

Paladin Energy ((PDN)) ranked ninth at 11.40%, down from 11.55% the previous week.

All info based on data collected and supplied by ASIC.

For more FNArena articles on Uranium, see:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/23/uranium-week-super-cycle-demand-for-power/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/16/uranium-week-bannermans-etango-in-focus/

Uranium companies listed on the ASX:

ASX CODE DATE LAST PRICE WEEKLY % MOVE 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW P/E CONSENSUS TARGET UPSIDE/DOWNSIDE 1AE 10/07/2026 0.0500 – 5.45% – 5.45% $0.16 $0.05 AEE 10/07/2026 0.1000 0.00% $0.28 $0.10 AEU 10/07/2026 0.3900 1.27% 1.27% $0.75 $0.22 AGE 10/07/2026 0.0500 5.77% 5.77% $0.06 $0.02 $0.080 60.0% 60.0% AKN 10/07/2026 0.0300 12.00% 12.00% $0.03 $0.01 ASN 10/07/2026 0.0400 4.65% 4.65% $0.13 $0.04 BKY 10/07/2026 0.4500 – 2.20% – 2.20% $0.70 $0.37 BMN 10/07/2026 3.4600 6.29% 6.29% $5.25 $2.23 $4.917 42.1% 42.1% BOE 10/07/2026 1.2900 – 0.37% – 0.37% $3.92 $1.00 18.3 $1.621 25.7% 25.7% BSN 10/07/2026 0.0300 – 9.68% – 9.68% $0.08 $0.02 C29 10/07/2026 0.0100 – 7.14% – 7.14% $0.04 $0.01 CXO 10/07/2026 0.2500 -16.67% -16.67% $0.39 $0.09 $0.300 20.0% 20.0% CXU 10/07/2026 0.1200 27.78% 27.78% $0.14 $0.01 DEV 10/07/2026 0.2400 – 3.92% – 3.92% $0.33 $0.08 $0.410 70.8% 70.8% DYL 10/07/2026 1.3900 – 0.69% – 0.69% $2.97 $1.30 -68.9 $2.202 58.4% 58.4% EL8 10/07/2026 0.2500 4.26% 4.26% $0.50 $0.22 HAR 10/07/2026 0.0900 – 5.21% – 5.21% $0.25 $0.07 I88 10/07/2026 0.1300 – 8.00% – 8.00% $0.76 $0.10 KOB 10/07/2026 0.0300 – 6.45% – 6.45% $0.09 $0.03 LAM 10/07/2026 0.5100 -10.62% -10.62% $0.93 $0.50 LOT 10/07/2026 0.6600 0.00% $3.20 $0.49 $2.000 203.0% 203.0% MEU 10/07/2026 0.0800 – 2.50% – 2.50% $0.19 $0.04 NXG 10/07/2026 13.6900 – 0.50% – 0.50% $20.47 $9.89 -106.1 $19.867 45.1% 45.1% ORP 10/07/2026 0.1100 4.49% 4.49% $0.11 $0.03 PDN 10/07/2026 9.7500 1.41% 1.41% $15.10 $6.03 -196.6 $12.950 32.8% 32.8% PEN 10/07/2026 0.3500 0.00% $1.08 $0.28 SLX 10/07/2026 5.3200 5.56% 5.56% $10.85 $3.45 TOE 10/07/2026 0.5500 0.00% $0.63 $0.17 WCN 10/07/2026 0.0200 – 5.88% – 5.88% $0.03 $0.01

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