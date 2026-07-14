Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 14-Jul-2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX.

Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FNArena provides a weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX in the form of a comparables table, courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group.

PDF file attached (logon first). Guide below.

This service is provided for informative purposes only. It is not, and should not be treated as, a solicitation or recommendation to buy listed real estate stocks. Investors should always consult their financial adviser before acting on any information gleaned from this service. FNArena does not guarantee the accuracy of information provided. Note that while FNArena publishes this table weekly, prices are fluid and potentially changing throughout each trading day. Hence prices tabled may not reflect actual market prices at the time of reading.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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