ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 15 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.230 15.89% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -9.09%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 16.820 13.34% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.400 -5.41%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.590 8.82% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.265 -5.36%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.200 8.47% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.250 -5.16%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.550 6.25% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.415 -4.60%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.540 5.67% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.130 -3.83%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.810 5.66% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.340 -3.74%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.840 5.44% XRO – XERO LIMITED 68.270 -3.57%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 118.150 5.18% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.140 -3.45%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.540 5.09% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 17.310 -3.35%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.310 4.80% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 7.610 -3.18%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.800 4.62% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.270 -3.07%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.510 4.46% RMD – RESMED INC 27.740 -3.04%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 37.150 4.41% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.360 -2.86%
ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.900 4.26% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.525 -2.78%
ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.250 4.05% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.390 -2.50%
SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 12.960 3.93% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.000 -2.44%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.000 3.86% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.615 -2.42%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.395 3.72% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.940 -2.33%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.940 3.68% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.430 -2.28%

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