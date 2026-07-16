ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.900 9.83% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.500 7.53% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.620 -7.75% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.770 6.95% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.475 -6.86% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 158.710 6.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.520 -6.46% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.110 6.28% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.435 -5.43% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.410 6.17% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.054 -5.26% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.620 5.48% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.820 -4.65% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 5.20% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.755 -4.62% 360 – LIFE360 INC 26.520 5.03% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.240 -4.06% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.630 4.93% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.600 -4.00% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.300 4.43% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.250 -3.97% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.400 3.96% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.305 -3.69% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 6.610 3.93% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.470 -3.66% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.180 3.92% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.710 -3.48% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.550 3.85% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.150 -3.36% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.390 3.65% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 58.300 -3.35% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.130 3.64% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.540 -3.28% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.170 3.54% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.100 -3.07% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 32.370 3.32% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.000 -3.00% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 45.490 3.32% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.830 -3.00%

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