Bluestaq Launches BLUESTAQ / ARQ in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jul 16 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Architecture Proven in Allied Operations Now Available to Australian Commercial, Government, and Enterprise Organisations

Eight years of architecture built for the most demanding environments on the planet. Now available to every organisation with the same problem.

CANBERRA, Australia, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bluestaq today announced the commercial availability of BLUESTAQ / ARQ in Australia. / ARQ is built for organisations in healthcare, financial services, agriculture, defence, and commercial operations that need their data to move securely, compliantly, and without replacing what they already have.

Australia generates extraordinary volumes of critical data across agricultural operations spanning millions of hectares, APRA-regulated financial institutions, My Health Record infrastructure, and some of the world’s most complex remote and sovereign operating environments. The challenge is rarely the data itself. It’s getting it where it needs to go, compliantly, across systems that weren’t built to talk to each other. Bluestaq has been solving exactly this problem since 2018, in operational environments where failure is not an option. The company’s architecture is already active in allied operations through U.S. government programmes, including work that directly supports partner nations. That same foundation is now available in Australia.

/ ARQ is that architecture, built for the hardest environments, now available to every Australian organisation with the same problem.

Customers retain full ownership and control of their data. / ARQ is designed for organisations operating under the Australian Privacy Act and Australian Privacy Principles, with deployment options that keep data within Australian jurisdiction, sovereign infrastructure, or classified networks as required.

Platform Architecture

/ ARQ is the foundation. Four deployment environments meet organisations wherever they operate — including Australia’s remote and regionally disconnected environments:

ARQ / CLOUD is built for organisations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments.

is built for organisations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments. ARQ / EDGE supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed — purpose-built for the operational realities of remote Australia.

supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed — purpose-built for the operational realities of remote Australia. ARQ / ENCLAVE serves classified, high-security, and air-gapped network environments.

serves classified, high-security, and air-gapped network environments. ARQ / MOBILE puts iOS, Android, and tactical application access in the hands of distributed and field-deployed teams.

Four capabilities extend / ARQ’s reach across data sources, distribution channels, and decision workflows:

ARQ / MARKET connects organisations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets.

connects organisations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets. ARQ / AI delivers intelligence at mission speed – we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics.

delivers intelligence at mission speed – we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics. ARQ / FABRIC federates, synchronises, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh.

federates, synchronises, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh. ARQ / INTEROP connects / ARQ to the systems you already trust, integrating directly with your analytics platforms, operations systems, and dashboards.

"Australia has some of the most sophisticated data challenges on the planet. The scale of agriculture, the complexity of remote operations, the rigour of defence and financial services requirements. These aren’t edge cases. They’re exactly what / ARQ was built for. We’ve been in Canberra and Brisbane because we intend to be here for the long term. We’re ready to work."

Dr. Seth Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Bluestaq

"In this market, the team you deal with should be the team that owns the outcome. We’ve built a local operation to deliver exactly that: local decisions, local support, engineers cleared to work classified environments, and accountability for every / ARQ deployment from first conversation to live operation."

Kayla Haley, President (Australia), Bluestaq PTY

Availability

BLUESTAQ / ARQ is available immediately in Australia. Visit arq.bluestaq.com or contact the team at contact.us@bluestaq.au to schedule a discussion.

The Architecture of Trust.

Built to work. Proven in mission.

Media Contact

Rebecca Decker

Chief Operating Officer, Bluestaq

rebecca.decker@bluestaq.com | +1 (719) 394-1059

About Bluestaq Bluestaq is a data company founded in 2018, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with offices in London, Canberra, and Brisbane. The company builds secure, hybrid data platforms for organisations operating in complex, regulated, and high-stakes environments.

The data’s there. It’s always been there. We just made it move.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/3006232/6026411/BLUESTAQ_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms