Investor Sentiment Yet To Turn For Pantoro Gold

Commodities | 1:24 PM

Pantoro Gold’s operational setbacks and missed production targets overshadow a high-quality gold asset.

Pantoro Gold’s June quarter production disappoints

Overpromising/underdelivering trend continues

FY27 guidance deliberately conservative, says Canaccord

Strong asset quality contrasts with fragile investor confidence

By Mark Woodruff

Investor sentiment has been severely hurt by a series of disappointments from Pantoro Gold

Back in March, UBS initiated research coverage on gold miner Pantoro Gold ((PNR)), expecting the 100%-owned Norseman Gold project in Western Australia to drive production growth supported by the Mainfield underground development, mill expansion and increased access to high-grade ore.

Mainfield, Pantoro's largest long-term underground growth opportunity at Norseman, is the project's principal mining centre. It is not a single deposit, but a large, historically productive gold district containing multiple underground reefs and deposits.

Management is progressively developing Mainfield, including areas such as O'Briens Reef, Crown South, Butterfly and Racetrack.

By adding high-grade underground ore from Mainfield into production, the company is aiming to provide more feed for the expanded Norseman processing plant, increasing gold output, commissioned in 2022.

The plant is currently operating at an annualised rate of around 1.2Mtpa, while its crushing circuit is capable of processing up to 1.7Mtpa without major upgrades.

A 43Mt Mineral Resource containing 4.6Moz of gold provides a large inventory from which to prioritise higher-grade underground ore, reducing reliance on stockpiles and open-pit feed as the Mainfield, OK and Scotia underground mines ramp up.

Scotia is expected to deliver around 43% of ore feed into the mill in the medium term, while OK is targeting steady state production of around 40koz.

Alas, a chequered recent history of market updates has left market sentiment weak and the share price under pressure.

In October last year, Pantoro shares were trading above $6.50. At the start of the calendar year, they were trading above $5. Yesterday, the share price closed at $1.98.

Falling expectations since March

At the time of new coverage in March, UBS began with a Buy rating and $7.50 target, forecasting production would reach 204,000 ounces by FY29.

Three research updates later, the target has been cut by more than half to $3.60.

So, what went wrong?

In late April, UBS questioned whether Norseman's high-grade underground mines could supply enough ore to fill the expanded mill over the medium term, despite reserve grades at OK and Scotia supporting the longer-term production outlook.

The broker's concerns were reinforced by Pantoro's funding agreement with privately owned Mega Resources to develop the Rama open pit, located around 200km from the Norseman mill.

As a result, UBS reduced forecast production by between -12,000ozpa-20,000ozpa through to FY30 and lowered peak output to 185,000ozpa from 200,000ozpa, resulting in higher unit costs and lower revenue estimates.

At financial year’s end, UBS lowered its gold price forecast, dragging its price target for Pantoro to $5.10.

Then, last week, the company reported disappointing June quarter operating results.

June quarter

FY26 gold production of 77,000oz missed the bottom end of guidance (86,000oz) and fell short of FY25 production of 85,000oz, partly due to seismic activity and ground pressure issues at the OK underground mine.

The greater concern was Norseman's June quarter production of 18,000oz, its softest output for the year. The consensus estimate, according to Canaccord Genuity, was for 21,000oz.

Management attributed the weak output to contractor underperformance during a changeover, driven by staffing shortages.

Pantoro's previous mining contractor struggled to adequately staff its operating crews, Moelis explains.

Management indicated June production met expectations under new contractor Redpath. While a small sample size, this outcome suggests to Moelis the operating performance may be beginning to recover after a difficult first half of 2026.

While Pantoro continues to target long-term annual production of 200,000 ounces and will provide a five-year production update in the September quarter, UBS expects the timeframe for achieving this target will be extended.

UBS forecasts a greater reliance on open-pit ore over the life of mine (LOM). The broker’s target now falls by -$1.50 to $3.60, reflecting lower LOM grade assumptions and a more conservative cost base.

Perhaps Moelis sums up the investment case best: in a gold market lacking conviction, missing production targets is particularly damaging.

Moelis believes management either set investor expectations too high too early or underestimated the challenges posed by Western Australia's operating environment and Norseman's historic mining areas.

While Moelis sees valuation support for the share price, it also expects any recovery in investor confidence to be gradual and heavily dependent on the gold price.

This broker continues to view the Norseman province as highly prospective, yet also sees the prior Mega Resources agreement as another workaround for an underground operation that is taking considerably longer than expected to reach steady-state production.

Balance Sheet

Pantoro ended the quarter with cash and bullion of $223m, below Canaccord’s forecast of $264m, after spending -$14m on growth capital, -$11m on exploration, -$11m on share buybacks and investing -$15m in the Rama open-pit development alongside Mega Resources.

While the balance sheet remains sound, Moelis opines valuation alone is unlikely to attract investors while operational downgrades continue to overhang the stock.

Any meaningful free cash flow (FCF) recovery is now seen as unlikely before FY28.