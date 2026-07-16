Telix Opens Australian-First Facility to Accelerate Delivery of New Cancer Treatments and Expand Sovereign Manufacturing

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First-of-its-kind facility in Australia where radiopharmaceuticals are developed, manufactured and administered to patients under one roof.

Patient care and research delivered in collaboration with the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC), led by its world-class clinical research team.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today officially opens a multi-million dollar radiopharmaceutical research, manufacturing and treatment facility in Melbourne, expanding and strengthening Australia’s capability in one of the world’s fastest-growing areas of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Telix Manufacturing Solutions North Melbourne (TMSNM) is a purpose-built site that combines radiochemistry laboratories, clinical product manufacturing, patient dose administration and imaging. It is a first-of-its-kind Australian facility that integrates these capabilities at a single location. The facility will help address manufacturing capacity constraints and the need to make and administer radiopharmaceutical doses in close proximity to patients. It will link research, clinical trials and treatment, and is intended to significantly reduce the timeframe from early-stage trials to broad patient access.

Patient care and research at the site will be delivered by the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC), overseen by world-leading nuclear medicine clinician-researcher Professor Rod Hicks. The Telix and MTIC clinical research collaboration covers Telix-sponsored studies, investigator-initiated trials and select third party collaborations.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Telix Managing Director and Group CEO, commented, "Radiopharmaceuticals are fast becoming an important part of cancer care, but manufacturing capacity for novel treatments, which needs to be near patients, remains a constraint in Australia. This facility will allow us to move new treatments from research into the clinic and patient use more efficiently. It is also an investment in Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability and the specialist workforce needed to build a globally competitive radiopharmaceutical industry."

Professor Rod Hicks, MTIC Founder, Chair and Chief Medical Officer, added, "Bringing these capabilities together will give clinicians faster access to novel radiopharmaceuticals and allow emerging technologies to be assessed in a real-world clinical setting. It will help us select patients more precisely, measure treatment response and generate evidence more quickly as we evaluate new targets and next generation isotopes and treatment approaches."

Radiopharmaceuticals that can reveal the location of tumors on scans and deliver therapeutic radiation directly to cancer cells are rapidly emerging as the ‘sixth pillar’ of cancer care, alongside surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

TMSNM will also support training in nuclear medicine, radiochemistry, engineering and clinical research, helping develop the specialist workforce required by Australia’s health and life sciences sector.

About the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre

The Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC) is a clinical theranostics center led by Professor Rod Hicks. MTIC provides clinical imaging and administration of radionuclide therapy. As a core mission, MTIC supports the development of new approaches to precision cancer diagnosis and treatment through ethics-approved clinical studies.

About Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS)

TMS is a global network of 45 manufacturing and distribution facilities across five continents, equipping Telix to deliver commercial and clinical doses to patients globally. Capabilities span isotope production, translational research and radiochemistry, antibody engineering, bioconjugation, and finished radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. Our TMS Brussels South site with nine GMP manufacturing lines, a radiopharmacy, and two cyclotrons across a 30,000 sq ft site is one of Europe’s largest radiopharmaceutical production facilities. In the United States, through our RLS network we are delivering more than 2.5 million patient doses annually. TMS Yokohama is Telix’s first cyclotron facility in the Asia Pacific region and TMS North Melbourne is a first-of-its kind facility in Australia integrating radiochemistry laboratories, clinical product manufacturing, patient dosing and imaging under one roof. Telix’s ARTMS QUANTM® Irradiation System (QIS®) advanced isotope production technology is being deployed at Telix cyclotron facilities worldwide, including select RLS radiopharmacies and TMS Brussels South and Yokohama.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix’s commercial franchise is anchored by its prostate cancer imaging portfolio: Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), commercially available in 22 countries including the U.S. and Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), Telix’s next-generation PSMA-PET imaging agent approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company’s late-stage therapeutic pipeline includes three assets in pivotal-stage trials – TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (131I-iodofalan) in recurrent glioblastoma, TLX250-Tx (177Lu-girentuximab) in kidney cancer, complemented by a deep pipeline of next generation assets. TLX591-Tx, TLX101-Tx and TLX250-Tx have not received marketing authorizations in any jurisdiction.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn , X and Facebook.



Telix Investor Relations (APAC) Charlene Jaw charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com Media Contact Andrew Geddes (Seed Media) + 61 (0) 408 677 734 Andrew@seedmedia.com.au

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