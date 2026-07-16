Vield partners with Integral to automate hedging as crypto-backed lending scales

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SYDNEY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vield, an Australian crypto-backed lending platform, has partnered with Integral, a leading currency technology provider, to enhance its trading and risk management capabilities through automated, institutional-grade execution technology.

Vield enables clients to use bitcoin as collateral to finance homes, cars and other major purchases without selling their crypto holdings. Since launch, the company has approved more than AUD 50 million in loans to over 1,000 clients with zero defaults. As its loan book business scaled, Vield required institutional-grade technology to effectively manage cryptocurrency price movements and AUD currency risk.

Integral’s technology replaces a manual, multi-counterparty hedging process with an automated and unified platform, giving Vield access to a wide range of crypto and FX liquidity sources with aggregated pricing, advanced risk management, and 24/7 execution. The result is more effective auto-hedging in volatile crypto markets and a significant reduction in operational complexity – supporting the firm’s growth as it scales its crypto-backed lending offering across Australia.

The ability to manage risk in an automated and real time manner across cryptocurrencies and AUD is critical in the digital assets sector, where volatility can be significantly higher than in traditional asset classes and can affect both performance and stability. The partnership reflects the ongoing maturation of digital asset markets, with firms increasingly investing in institutional-level infrastructure to manage risk and enhance transparency.

In Australia, new digital asset regulations and strengthened licensing requirements introduced in April are expected to further accelerate demand for institutional-grade operations and technology to ensure regulatory compliance.

Johnny Phan, Co-Founder at Vield, said: "As we have over AUD 50 million in approved loans, serving our clients reliably and at scale has become more important than ever. Integral’s technology gives us institutional-grade execution and automation that strengthens how we manage risk while supporting our growth ambitions."

Harpal Sandhu, CEO at Integral, commented: "As digital asset markets mature, the resilience of a firm’s execution and risk infrastructure is becoming as important as the products they offer. Integral’s technology brings institutional standards to firms managing exposure in a market that never closes, and demand for that capability is now accelerating across the APAC region."

About Integral

Integral is the currency technology partner to hundreds of financial institutions, including banks, brokers, investors and cross-border payment companies, who have embedded Integral’s technology in their workflows and customer-facing services.

Adopted first by the financial markets and now integrated across all industries – our embedded FX and crypto services are solving the currency challenges faced by every global organization.

Founded in 1993, we support customers from our offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bengaluru.

Additional information is available at www.integral.com.

©2026 Integral Development Corp. All rights reserved. Integral technology is protected under U.S. patents and patent-pending applications and related intellectual property rights.

Contact: Integral, 380 Portage Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94306

email: integral@aspectusgroup.com

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