AGIBOT Brings APC 2026 to Australia and New Zealand, Building a Professional Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Local Deployment of Embodied AI

PR NewsWire | Jul 17 2026

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MELBOURNE, Australia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, hosted the Australia and New Zealand AGIBOT Partner Conference (APC) 2026 in Melbourne, marking an important step in AGIBOT’s long-term commitment to supporting local partners, customers and embodied AI deployment across the two markets.

During the conference, AGIBOT together with local partners emphasized the strategy of long-term investment. Based on local market demands, AGIBOT and its ecosystem partners jointly launched Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) and introduced a series of embodied AI scenario-based application solutions tailored to the needs of industries.

"Australia and New Zealand are important markets in AGIBOT’s international business," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT. "We are working closely with local commercial and technology partners to adapt solutions to specific customer needs and support safe, reliable and commercially sustainable deployments. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our local service network and co-innovation initiatives to accelerate adoption and ensure long-term value for our partners in the region."

"AGIBOT’s robots are designed to deliver real productivity — that is the most valuable aspect for us," said Peter, Founder of P&E family office. "We are delighted to deepen our partnership with AGIBOT. AGIBOT’s diversified product portfolio, localized productivity scenarios, and the local Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model are all critical factors for the development of embodied AI in this region. With these capabilities, we can create significantly more value for local customers. Today also marks the debut of A3 in the region. Everyone is very excited and looking forward to more new products and technologies from AGIBOT."

RaaS Network Makes Robots More Accessible in Australia & New Zealand

A key part of the local strategy is the Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) network formed together with its local partners. Designed to make advanced humanoid robots more accessible without requiring large upfront investment, the model combines AGIBOT’s robot capability with local partners’ logistics, service, technical support and customer service and deployment capabilities.

Co-creating Localized Real-World Application Scenarios

At the conference, AGIBOT also jointly released application solutions with partners mainly targeting mining, commercial cleaning, research and education, and cultural entertainment. This series of initiatives will greatly accelerate the deployment of the embodied AI industry in real-world scenarios across Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, please visit the AGIBOT website at AGIBOT.com, and follow AGIBOT on:

https://x.com/AGIBOTofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/agibot/

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT’s "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In June 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

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