ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 17 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|2.020
|6.32%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.200
|-15.57%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|19.440
|3.46%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.490
|-14.46%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.460
|3.29%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.440
|-11.91%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|23.210
|2.88%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.840
|-10.43%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|63.770
|2.84%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.130
|-10.34%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|5.040
|2.65%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.090
|-10.00%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.740
|2.60%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.230
|-8.48%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|6.100
|2.52%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.640
|-8.44%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|17.620
|2.50%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.435
|-8.42%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.290
|2.39%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.420
|-8.28%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.560
|2.30%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.660
|-8.14%
|APA – APA GROUP
|10.290
|2.29%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.410
|-7.87%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|46.600
|2.15%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.140
|-7.76%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|1.740
|2.05%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.030
|-7.74%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|4.970
|2.05%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.270
|-7.63%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.520
|2.02%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.485
|-7.62%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.680
|1.86%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.000
|-7.41%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|39.860
|1.81%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.050
|-7.41%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|4.150
|1.72%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.065
|-7.39%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|37.550
|1.68%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.560
|-7.18%
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