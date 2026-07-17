ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 17 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
AMP – AMP LIMITED 2.020 6.32% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.200 -15.57%
BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 19.440 3.46% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.490 -14.46%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.460 3.29% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.440 -11.91%
COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 23.210 2.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.840 -10.43%
AMC – AMCOR PLC 63.770 2.84% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 -10.34%
TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 5.040 2.65% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.090 -10.00%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.740 2.60% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.230 -8.48%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 6.100 2.52% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.640 -8.44%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.620 2.50% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.435 -8.42%
INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.290 2.39% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.420 -8.28%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.560 2.30% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.660 -8.14%
APA – APA GROUP 10.290 2.29% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.410 -7.87%
NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 46.600 2.15% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.140 -7.76%
MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 1.740 2.05% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.030 -7.74%
GPT – GPT GROUP 4.970 2.05% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.270 -7.63%
DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.520 2.02% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.485 -7.62%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.680 1.86% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.000 -7.41%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 39.860 1.81% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.050 -7.41%
SGP – STOCKLAND 4.150 1.72% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.065 -7.39%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 37.550 1.68% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.560 -7.18%

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