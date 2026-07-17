Telix Completes Patient Enrollment in TLX591-Px (Illuccix®) Japan Phase 3 Study

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Completed enrollment of 105 patients in Phase 3 registration study of TLX591-Px (Illuccix ® ) for prostate cancer imaging in Japan.

) for prostate cancer imaging in Japan. The study data will be used to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for TLX591-Px in Japan.

MELBOURNE, Australia and TOKYO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 registration study of TLX591-Px (Illuccix®, Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11[1]) for prostate cancer imaging in Japanese patients.

Illuccix Japan[2] is a Phase 3 prospective, open-label, multicenter study designed to evaluate the detection efficacy and safety profile of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT[3] in Japanese patients with biochemically recurrent (BCR) prostate cancer following prior radical prostatectomy. The primary objective of the study is to compare the sensitivity of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT with conventional imaging modalities, including CT and bone scintigraphy, for the detection of metastatic lesions. Secondary objectives include evaluating diagnostic performance for local and distant lesions, safety and tolerability, and the impact of imaging findings on clinical management decisions.

Telix is preparing an NDA for submission in Japan, with clinical data from the Phase 3 local study intended to support the application. In parallel, Telix’s application for Conditional Approval is under review by the Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). If granted, Conditional Approval will enable an expedited NDA review process while the final study clinical dataset is prepared.

Completion of enrollment represents a significant milestone for the study and advances Telix’s registration strategy for Illuccix® in Japan, one of the world’s largest nuclear medicine markets. The study complements Telix’s early access and broader prostate cancer portfolio activities in Japan, including named patient use for TLX591-Px[4] and patient enrollment in the Phase 3 ProstACT Global study of TLX591-Tx (lutetium (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan)[5] in advanced prostate cancer.

David N. Cade, MD, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, said, "Completion of patient enrollment into this pivotal Phase 3 study was rapid and represents a significant step towards the registration of Illuccix in Japan. We are grateful to the patients, investigators and dedicated study teams across the 11 sites for their commitment to this important study. Together, our goal is to expand access for Japanese men to the benefits of PSMA-PET imaging and thus improve outcomes for men in Japan living with prostate cancer."

About Prostate Cancer in Japan

The Asia Pacific region comprises approximately one-third of the world’s male population and includes many nations whose populations are ageing or increasingly adopting a more affluent, ‘Western-style’ lifestyle, the two main demographic trends driving increasing cancer incidence rates. Consequently, the incidence of prostate cancer is increasing in many parts of the region. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Japanese men with more than 104,000 new diagnoses each year, and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death with over 14,000 deaths annually[6].

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix’s commercial franchise is anchored by its prostate cancer imaging portfolio: Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), commercially available in 22 countries including the U.S. and Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), Telix’s next-generation PSMA-PET imaging agent approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company’s late-stage therapeutic pipeline includes three assets in pivotal-stage trials – TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (131I-iodofalan) in recurrent glioblastoma, TLX250-Tx (177Lu-girentuximab) in kidney cancer, complemented by a deep pipeline of next generation assets.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Contacts

Investor Relations Annie Kasparian Annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com Charlene Jaw Charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com Media Eliza Schleifstein Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. ?To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

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©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

[1] TLX591-Px (Illuccix®), Telix’s first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved in multiple markets globally, excluding in Japan where use is investigational only.

[2] Japan Registry of Clinical Trials identifier: JRCT2031250473.

[3] Positron emission tomography/computed tomography.

[4] Since January 2024, Telix has supported the Japanese version of compassionate use of TLX591-Px in Japan through site-requested supply, consistent with local regulation.

[5] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06520345.

[6] Global Cancer Statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN survey. Published August 2024.

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