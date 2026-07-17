Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 July 2026

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Our top ten news from 09 July 2026 to 16 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Tuesday 14 July 2026 Global nuclear investment is accelerating. India opens a new export market for Australian producers

2 – Rudi’s View: July’s Stock Pickers’ Favourites Thursday 09 July 2026 Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

3 – The Short Report – 09 Jul 2026 Thursday 09 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Material Matters: Copper, Aluminium And Zircon Monday 13 July 2026 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: copper and US tariffs; aluminium down but not out; zircon prices rising

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-07-26 Monday 13 July 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global Thursday 09 July 2026 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is WiseTech Global

7 – In Brief: Telstra Group, Duratec, South32 Friday 10 July 2026 In Brief this week highlights how technology, defence and the energy transition are challenging incumbents while creating new growth opportunities

8 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Jul 2026 Saturday 11 July 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The AI Backdoor Financial Institutions Need To Close Thursday 09 July 2026 Financial institutions using AI without proper monitoring risk being exposed to unintended consequences, warns Jason Duerden, Area Vice President ANZ at SentinelOne

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 10-07-26 Friday 10 July 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

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