Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

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Our top ten news from 09 July 2026 to 16 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: India Boosts U308 Demand

Tuesday 14 July 2026

Global nuclear investment is accelerating. India opens a new export market for Australian producers

2 – Rudi’s View: July’s Stock Pickers’ Favourites

Thursday 09 July 2026

Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

3 – The Short Report – 09 Jul 2026

Thursday 09 July 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Material Matters: Copper, Aluminium And Zircon

Monday 13 July 2026

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: copper and US tariffs; aluminium down but not out; zircon prices rising

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-07-26

Monday 13 July 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Thursday 09 July 2026

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is WiseTech Global

7 – In Brief: Telstra Group, Duratec, South32

Friday 10 July 2026

In Brief this week highlights how technology, defence and the energy transition are challenging incumbents while creating new growth opportunities

8 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Jul 2026

Saturday 11 July 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The AI Backdoor Financial Institutions Need To Close

Thursday 09 July 2026

Financial institutions using AI without proper monitoring risk being exposed to unintended consequences, warns Jason Duerden, Area Vice President ANZ at SentinelOne

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 10-07-26

Friday 10 July 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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