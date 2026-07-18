Emergent Raises Series C at $1.5 Billion Valuation, Becomes Unicorn in a Year of Launch

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Rapid global adoption fuels fivefold valuation growth, taking total funding to $230 million as users build over 12 million applications on the platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Emergent, the fast-growing AI software creation platform that enables founders and business owners to build full-stack, production-ready web and mobile applications, today announced a $130 million Series C funding. The round was led by Creaegis, with MNI Ventures – Claypond Capital and Sentinel Global as co-lead investors, and participation from Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed, and Y Combinator.

The latest round values Emergent at $1.5 billion, increasing its valuation fivefold in just four months and making it a unicorn in a year after its public launch. The milestone places Emergent among the fastest-scaling AI companies globally, driven by the rising adoption of AI-powered software creation among entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-technical builders.

Since launch, more than 12 million applications have been built on Emergent by users globally, including many entrepreneurs and small business owners with no technical background. The platform has seen particularly strong adoption across the United States and Europe, while rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, South America and the broader Americas.

Speaking on the funding announcement, Mukund Jha, Co-founder and CEO, Emergent said, "The real impact of the AI revolution will be a complete democratization of who gets to build what software, where they get to build it, and how much it costs. It’s about making software development accessible to the people closest to the problem, regardless of their technical knowledge. With a platform like Emergent, the people who have great ideas and deep domain expertise can now build and run the software their business needs to succeed at a fraction of the cost."

Emergent is addressing one of the biggest barriers in technology creation: access to engineering talent. While businesses increasingly need custom software to operate and scale, traditional development remains expensive, time-intensive and dependent on specialized skills. Emergent changes this by allowing users to build CRMs, ERPs, marketplaces, mobile applications, internal tools, customer-facing products and operational systems through autonomous AI agents.

"We built Emergent for the non-technical entrepreneur and the small business owner, with 70% of our users having no prior coding experience," Jha adds. "We give these users a new path beyond generic SaaS, slow and expensive dev shops, lightweight prototype tools, or waiting for technical talent to which they may never have access."

"Small businesses today have a historic moment to build, automate, and operate using autonomous platforms and address their disadvantages in the previous era," said Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner, Creaegis. "Emergent is enabling every entrepreneur and business to embrace this change with production-grade software and automation."

Emergent is building a future where software development moves closer to the people who understand the problem, the business, and the market. By removing technical barriers, the company aims to enable entrepreneurs, businesses and non-technical founders to create custom software faster and bring ideas to life without traditional limitations.

Emergent is available at http://emergent.ai

About Emergent:

Emergent is the fast-growing AI software platform that enables founders and business owners to create full-stack, production-ready applications using autonomous AI agents. Emergent’s vision is to enable ambitious people to move at the speed of their thought — to build faster, go bigger, and be unblocked from technical limitations. Launched in 2025, Emergent is backed by Creaegis, MNI Ventures – Claypond Capital, Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed, Sentinel Global, Y Combinator, Prosus, Together, and Google’s AI Futures Fund. Its mission is to democratize who gets to build software and bring new ideas to life.

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Moes Art | Naresh Bhandari, naresh@moes-art.com / + 91 9844467342

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