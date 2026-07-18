The Market In Numbers – 18 Jul 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 18 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) NZ50 13694.680 -0.66% 0.54% 0.54% 1.08% 0.54% All Ordinaries 8978.80 -0.28% -0.08% -0.08% -0.48% -0.08% S&P ASX 200 8796.70 -0.11% 0.21% 0.21% 0.95% 0.21% S&P ASX 300 8725.70 -0.18% 0.13% 0.13% 0.50% 0.13% Communication Services 1639.50 2.62% 1.00% 1.00% -5.81% 1.00% Consumer Discretionary 4055.60 2.62% 1.50% 1.50% 1.57% 1.50% Consumer Staples 13049.10 -1.53% -2.19% -2.19% 12.32% -2.19% Energy 10037.30 2.17% 5.79% 5.79% 19.98% 5.79% Financials 9688.20 1.06% 3.63% 3.63% 3.77% 3.63% Health Care 26729.40 -0.29% 2.63% 2.63% -20.90% 2.63% Industrials 8362.40 0.15% -1.15% -1.15% -0.75% -1.15% Info Technology 1747.50 -3.49% -4.05% -4.05% -18.88% -4.05% Materials 22350.90 -2.81% -4.43% -4.43% 5.82% -4.43% Real Estate 3583.80 -0.09% -1.88% -1.88% -9.64% -1.88% Utilities 9536.50 1.44% -1.48% -1.48% -1.25% -1.48% A-REITs 1668.50 -0.03% -1.60% -1.60% -8.62% -1.60% All Technology Index 2951.30 -2.62% -2.62% -2.62% -13.11% -2.62% Banks 4065.10 0.89% 3.96% 3.96% -0.08% 3.96% Gold Index 14403.60 -7.82% -4.03% -4.03% -22.86% -4.03% Metals & Mining 7657.30 -3.18% -4.65% -4.65% 5.37% -4.65%

The World

Index 18 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) FTSE100 10600.37 0.98% 0.98% 0.98% 6.64% 0.98% DAX30 24830.98 -0.94% -0.66% -0.66% 1.39% -0.66% Hang Seng 24562.24 1.60% 7.35% 7.35% -5.00% 7.35% Nikkei 225 64141.12 -6.44% -8.45% -8.45% 27.42% -8.45% NZ50 13694.680 -0.66% 0.54% 0.54% 1.08% 0.54% DJIA 52146.42 -0.93% -0.33% -0.33% 7.81% -0.33% S&P500 7457.69 -1.55% -0.56% -0.56% 8.14% -0.56% Nasdaq Comp 25520.24 -2.90% -2.65% -2.65% 8.97% -2.65%

Metals & Minerals

Index 18 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) Gold (oz) 4067.05 -1.59% 0.90% 0.90% -7.28% 0.90% Silver (oz) 58.10 -3.74% -1.11% -1.11% -25.44% -1.11% Copper (lb) 6.3830 2.17% 3.40% 3.40% 12.34% 3.40% Aluminium (lb) 1.4281 -1.92% 1.54% 1.54% 6.77% 1.54% Nickel (lb) 7.4887 0.92% 0.30% 0.30% 0.02% 0.30% Zinc (lb) 1.6100 -2.22% 1.77% 1.77% 15.53% 1.77% Uranium (lb) weekly 84.80 -0.24% -0.24% -0.24% 3.41% -0.24% Iron Ore (t) 98.88 0.31% -1.38% -1.38% -7.70% -1.38%

Energy

Index 18 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) West Texas Crude 80.24 11.74% 13.94% 13.94% 39.74% 13.94% Brent Crude 85.38 12.02% 16.21% 16.21% 40.31% 16.21%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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