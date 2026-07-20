ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 20 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 7.69% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.410 -7.36% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.430 7.19% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.500 -5.06% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.305 6.10% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 7.510 -4.94% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.680 5.97% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.275 -4.14% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.260 5.31% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.360 -4.00% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.905 5.23% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 54.590 -3.86% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.080 4.62% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.094 4.44% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.350 -3.69% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 1.995 4.18% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.870 -3.69% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.230 4.18% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.070 -3.60% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.430 3.85% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 33.710 -3.55% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.425 3.66% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.340 -3.47% AMP – AMP LIMITED 2.090 3.47% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.190 -3.23% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.780 3.35% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.460 -3.02% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.240 3.23% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.090 -3.01% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 6.150 3.19% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 11.830 -2.87% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.500 3.09% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 65.150 -2.73% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.410 2.92% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.140 -2.73% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.380 2.87% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.590 -2.69% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.095 2.82% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.970 -2.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms