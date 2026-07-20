PR NewsWire | Jul 20 2026

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Internationally acclaimed Chocolatier to lead Callebaut’s renewed engagement with the chocolate and pastry community across Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Internationally recognised Australian Pastry Chef and Chocolatier Ryan Stevenson, has been appointed as the official Callebaut Ambassador in South Pacific, Australia.



Chocolate Master Ryan Stevenson named as official Callebaut Ambassador in South Pacific, Australia.

Based at Callebaut’s Campbellfield facility in Melbourne, Stevenson brings an extraordinary depth of experience to the foodservice industry. He will work closely with Chefs, Chocolatiers, Artisans and Distributors to better understand their needs, help them strengthen their skills, confidence and creativity when working with chocolate.

For Stevenson, the appointment marks a return to Callebaut after previously serving as Head Chef of the company’s flagship Chocolate Academy in Belgium.

"I’m incredibly excited to return to Callebaut and begin this new chapter in Australia. Callebaut has played an important role throughout my career, and this opportunity allows me to combine the international experience I have gained with my understanding of the Australian pastry and foodservice community," said Stevenson.

"I want to be a genuine resource for the industry and someone Chefs, Chocolatiers and businesses can turn to for practical guidance, technical support and inspiration. Australia has an enormously talented and creative foodservice sector, and I’m looking forward to helping more people explore what is possible with chocolate."

Stevenson’s appointment forms part of Callebaut’s renewed commitment to South Pacific, with a focus on Australia and New Zealand. A program will be created, focused on ensuring customers and distributors are supported by the expertise, technical knowledge and product innovation of one of the world’s leading chocolate brands.

"Ryan brings a rare combination of world-class technical ability, international experience and a deep connection with Australia’s pastry and chocolate community," said Managing Director, Ken Basha from Callebaut Australia. "His appointment demonstrates our commitment to being closer to customers, the local industry, and providing Australian Chefs and foodservice businesses with meaningful, practical support. Ryan will be an important ambassador for Callebaut and a strong voice for Chefs, artisans and businesses we serve."

Stevenson graduated from Melbourne’s Southbank Institute in bakery and patisserie before moving overseas in 1999. Over more than two decades in Europe, he built an international career encompassing Michelin-starred restaurants, renowned pastry houses, professional education and some of the world’s most prestigious chocolate and pastry competitions.

A two-time Belgian Chocolate Master, Stevenson won Best Praline in the World at the 2009 World Chocolate Masters Final in Paris and represented Belgium at the competition in both 2009 and 2011. He won the Prosper Montagné Trophy in 2009 and is also Team Captain Australia for the 2026 Asian Gelato Cup.

A passionate educator and mentor, Stevenson co-authored Callebaut’s The Chocolatier’s Kitchen, a practical guide for artisan confectioners and Pastry Chefs. He has also previously served as an Ambassador for Cacao Barry in France, delivering workshops and masterclasses internationally.

"Knowledge-sharing has remained central throughout my career, spanning technical development, workshops, masterclasses, commercial chocolate applications and competition mentoring. My focus with Callebaut Australia will be on listening to the local foodservice community and sharing knowledge in ways that are practical and valuable to their businesses," Stevenson said.

"Whether it is helping a Chef solve a technical challenge, refine a product or develop the confidence to try something new, I want to ensure Callebaut is a trusted partner that helps Australia’s chocolate and pastry professionals succeed."

About Callebaut®

For more than a century, Callebaut® has crafted chocolate from bean to bar in the heart of Belgium. Since producing its first chocolate in 1911, Callebaut has become a trusted partner to Chefs, Chocolatiers, Pastry professionals and Artisans around the world. Callebaut’s Finest Belgian Chocolate range is recognised for its taste, consistency and workability, helping professionals bring their creative ideas to life across pastry, confectionery and hospitality applications. Callebaut is the flagship global gourmet chocolate brand of the Barry Callebaut Group. For more information, visit callebaut.com/en-AU.

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