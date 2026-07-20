Elevra Lithium Building Platform For Growth

Commodities | Jul 20 2026
Analysts believe Elevra Lithium's funded North American expansion and the underappreciated Moblan project provide substantial long-term production growth.
- Elevra Lithium’s Moblan project labeled one of the world's most attractive greenfield developments
- Thus far, market not willing to price in production growth beyond FY27
- Company successfully completed a $275m institutional placement at $12.20 per share in May
- June quarter production up 15% quarter-on-quarter
By Mark Woodruff
Analysts believe Elevra Lithium's funded North American expansion and the underappreciated Moblan project provide substantial long-term production growth.
-Elevra Lithium’s Moblan project offers long-term upside
-Globally, the best greenfield lithium development, says UBS
-North American Lithium expansion also drives production growth
-June quarter production up 15% quarter-on-quarter
By Mark Woodruff
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