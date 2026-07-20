Elevra Lithium Building Platform For Growth

Commodities | Jul 20 2026

Analysts believe Elevra Lithium's funded North American expansion and the underappreciated Moblan project provide substantial long-term production growth.

By Mark Woodruff

Analysts believe Elevra Lithium's funded North American expansion and the underappreciated Moblan project provide substantial long-term production growth.

-Elevra Lithium’s Moblan project offers long-term upside

-Globally, the best greenfield lithium development, says UBS

-North American Lithium expansion also drives production growth

-June quarter production up 15% quarter-on-quarter

By Mark Woodruff

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