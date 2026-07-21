ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 21 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 11.70% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.070 -10.11% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.630 8.36% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.210 -5.10% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.060 7.74% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 -4.71% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.630 7.69% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.320 -4.53% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.535 7.00% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 81.350 -4.18% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.350 6.62% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.030 -4.05% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.660 6.45% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.230 -3.88% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.960 6.08% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.160 -3.82% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.450 5.88% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.040 -3.76% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 10.890 5.63% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.255 5.46% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.100 5.40% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 52.690 -3.48% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.170 5.29% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 -3.45% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.950 5.10% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.910 -3.42% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.230 5.02% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 31.220 -3.25% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.820 4.78% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.370 -3.16% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.910 4.60% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.560 -3.11% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.020 4.50% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 180.040 -3.03% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.900 4.42% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.150 -3.02% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.760 4.35% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.500 -2.72%

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