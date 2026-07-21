ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 21 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.105
|11.70%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.070
|-10.11%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.630
|8.36%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.210
|-5.10%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.060
|7.74%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.910
|-4.71%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.630
|7.69%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.320
|-4.53%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.535
|7.00%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|81.350
|-4.18%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.350
|6.62%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|22.030
|-4.05%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.660
|6.45%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.230
|-3.88%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.960
|6.08%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|21.160
|-3.82%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.450
|5.88%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|12.040
|-3.76%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|10.890
|5.63%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.390
|-3.70%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.255
|5.46%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.100
|5.40%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|52.690
|-3.48%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|7.170
|5.29%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.420
|-3.45%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.950
|5.10%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|7.910
|-3.42%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.230
|5.02%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|31.220
|-3.25%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.820
|4.78%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.370
|-3.16%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.910
|4.60%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.560
|-3.11%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.020
|4.50%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|180.040
|-3.03%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.900
|4.42%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.150
|-3.02%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.760
|4.35%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.500
|-2.72%
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