Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 21, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Jul 21 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEL AMI BOE CIP DXI EXP GDF GHM LNW MAQ MEI NWL OBM PDN PEN RHC RXL

AEL AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.53

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AEL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Amplitude Energy while raising its target price to $2.64 from $2.54.

Commentary highlights operational performance closed out FY26 with steady production, while the Orbost Gas Processing Plant achieved a post-quarter daily output record of 74.7TJ/d.

Net debt reduced significantly to $37.2m, reflecting strong cash generation that leaves the balance sheet solid for upcoming capital expenditure requirements.

The analyst highlights remaining 2026 deliveries will be protected by an 80% fixed-rate contract exposure against recent spot price headwinds.

Focus now shifts to the upcoming Juliet-1 exploration well spudding in late July or early August as the next major catalyst for the business, the report suggests.

This report was published on July 20, 2026.

Target price is $2.64 Current Price is $1.53 Difference: $1.11

If AEL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 73% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.59, suggesting upside of 69.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.4, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMI AURELIA METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.29

Moelis rates ((AMI)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis maintains a Buy rating for Aurelia Metals with a $0.43 target price following the release of the June quarter production report.

Gold production reached 15.3koz, outperforming expectations alongside stable output in copper, zinc, and lead.

The analyst notes that operating cash flow improved to $53.1m and cash balances increased to $143.9m, though group operating costs came in materially higher than anticipated.

The investment thesis centres on an inexpensive equity valuation backed by a healthy balance sheet undergoing growth programs to expand future copper contribution.

While completion of these projects and a subsequent inflection in cash flow remain over twelve months away, Moelis emphasises the business demonstrates strong underlying momentum in output.

This report was published on July 20, 2026.

Target price is $0.43 Current Price is $0.29 Difference: $0.14

If AMI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $1.24

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity marked to market for FX and JunQ spot prices. Model changes made include the target price for Boss Energy shifting to $2.55 from $2.50.

This report was published on July 15, 2026.

Target price is $2.55 Current Price is $1.24 Difference: $1.31

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 106% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.62, suggesting upside of 30.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.3, implying annual growth of 175.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CIP CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.04

Moelis rates ((CIP)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis maintains a Buy rating for Centuria Industrial REIT while lowering its target price to $3.79 from $3.86 following slight reductions to medium-term estimates driven by higher interest rate assumptions.

National industrial vacancy has moved higher to 3.2% as new supply remains elevated, but leasing momentum stays healthy with gross take-up tracking well.

The analyst highlights that the portfolio remains under-rented by approximately -20%, which should continue to support medium-term net operating income growth and help offset higher incentive levels.

Recent earnings-accretive asset sales have reduced gearing by roughly 3 percentage points.

The stock is seen trading at a material discount to its net tangible assets, offering an attractive dividend yield.

This report was published on July 20, 2026.

Target price is $3.79 Current Price is $3.04 Difference: $0.75

If CIP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $3.32, suggesting upside of 9.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 16.80 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.2, implying annual growth of -13.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 16.90 cents and EPS of 18.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of 5.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources