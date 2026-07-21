Sungrow Opens Australia’s New Solar & Battery Experience Hub, Bringing the Future of Clean Energy Closer to Home

PR NewsWire | Jul 21 2026

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SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, officially opened its brand new Solar & Battery Experience Hub, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term investment in the Australian renewable energy market.



Left to Right Scott Su, Technical Service Director Vinny Kavanagh, Port of Brisbane Power & Renewable Lead Kendall Hatcher MP, Member for Caloundra Rosanna Natoli, Mayor of the Sunshine Coast Colin Lambie, Deputy Chair and Treasurer of Zero Emission Noosa Neil Yang, Channel Manager of Sungrow Australia

Located on the Sunshine Coast, one of Australia’s most sustainability-focused regions, the Hub is Sungrow’s first solar and battery experience centre in the country. Visitors can explore advanced renewable technologies, see real-time demonstrations, and receive tailored home and commercial energy advice. Serving as an essential bridge to the region, the Hub is dedicated to establishing broad and deep connections with the local community. By partnering with residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations to deliver technical training, sustainability education, and diverse community events, it will work hand in hand to drive the sustainable prosperity of the local community. Meanwhile, powered entirely by Sungrow’s inverter and battery system, the centre serves as a working example of how commercial buildings can operate efficiently and sustainably.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli, Queensland Government representative Kendall Hatcher MP, local community organisation leaders, prominent figures from the Australian renewable energy industry, and Sungrow Australia executives, highlighting a shared commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition through strong local collaboration.

In the opening addresses, the Mayor affirmed the vital role of the Experience Hub in helping the Sunshine Coast region embrace technological innovation for sustainability. The State Government representative also highly praised the Hub’s outstanding sense of community spirit and the significant, positive impact it brings to local development.

Bringing Renewable Energy to Life

With more than 600,000 residential and commercial installations across Australia and over 14 years of local market presence, Sungrow has become one of the country’s most trusted and bankable solar brands.

The centre features three immersive experience zones:

Sungrow Journey – showcasing its global innovation, local milestones and long-term commitment to Australia.

Live Experience Area – interacting with Sungrow’s latest residential solar, battery storage and EV charging solutions through live product demonstrations and real-time system management.

Smart Hub Experience – presenting the next generation intelligent home energy management, including battery optimisation, energy monitoring and future-ready smart energy technologies that help households maximise energy independence.

Built with the Community, for the Community

Meanwhile, Sungrow also donated two sets of energy storage systems to local charities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Sunshine Coast community.

The Hub will collaborate closely with local elite installers, ensuring visitors receive professional guidance, trusted installation support, and personalised energy solutions. Furthermore, the Hub will continuously host renewable energy event series and specialised workshops tailored for homeowners, first-time homebuyers, commercial developers, corporate partners, educational institutions (including schools, TAFEs, and universities), as well as government and community representatives.

"Sungrow Australia has been a trusted part of everyday life for families, installers, and industry partners across the country. Today, we take an important step forward. More than a physical space, it is a place where people can experience clean energy firsthand, learn from industry experts, and gain the confidence to make smarter energy decisions," said Neil Yang, Channel Sales Manager at Sungrow Australia. "Following 14 years of continuous support from the local community, we made the significant decision to establish this experience hub on the Sunshine Coast. Our long-term vision is to replicate this model across major towns and cities in Australia, creating more opportunities for renewable energy education, community engagement, local employment, and sustainable infrastructure."

A New Era of Home Energy Future

The Sungrow Solar & Battery Experience Hub represents a new way for Australians to engage with renewable energy. As Australia continues its transition towards a low-carbon future, Sungrow remains committed to investing in local innovation, strengthening industry partnerships and creating meaningful connections with communities. By bringing clean energy closer to people, the Experience Hub transforms renewable technology from something customers simply purchase into something they can experience, understand and trust.

To learn more about the Sungrow Solar & Battery Experience Hub, visit: www.sungrowpower.com/au/en/aus-sungrow-solar-battery-experience-hub

To book an appointment, please call 0472 787 829 or email hello@sungrowpower.com.au.

Luly Wang

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

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